TalkSport pundit Simon Jordan has had his opinion on the news which saw many stunned at Darren Moore's departure from Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent.

The timing of Moore's exit from Hillsborough is what has surprised many on the outside, with it coming just three weeks after The Owls' 1-0 victory against Barnsley in the League One play-off final.

What has Simon Jordan said about Darren Moore's exit from Sheffield Wednesday?

On TalkSport's 'White & Jordan Live' show this morning, the former Crystal Palace chairman turned pundit believes that the situation surrounding last night's news isn't as surprising as many have made out.

The 55-year-old could only speculate on the reason behind Moore's reasons, but when speaking to one supporter, Jordan spoke about how he worries for the club going forward after some of Dejphon Chansiri's previously poor decisions.

“I worry for you because I’m not a huge admirer of your owner and I think he has made some strange decisions and I think a lot of your fans base have been concerned about some of the decisions he has made over the years that ultimately ended in the club being relegated to League One.

“You’ve had financial fair play issues and the consequences of those but then again you’ve also had decent managers like Carlos Carvalhal who has gone in there and done a decent job, you’ve been close. I think that Darren Moore was a moment away from losing his job, in terms of that play-off semi final, and turned it around.

Jordan emphasised that whilst the uncertainty about which direction Wednesday's owners want to take after regaining their Championship status, the next managerial appointment needs to be the right one.

“If Darren has made the decision, which is my understanding of the situation, that he hadn’t got what he felt he was going to get, now whether that’s miscommunication or a bait and switch form the owner we can all pontificate on, but I don’t see Sheffield Wednesday all of a sudden falling into crisis. I think you’ll gain your poise but the key thing for me is who they get in next.”

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Reports have emerged from the Sheffield Star this morning that Carlos Carvalhal is under consideration for a return to Hillsborough.

The Portuguese guided Wednesday to the Championship play-offs twice in his two-and-a-half year tenure, losing out to Hull City and Huddersfield Town in successive campaigns.

After leaving La Liga outfit Celta Vigo last month, Carvalhal has also been linked with the vacancy at Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, who have since turned their attention elsewhere.