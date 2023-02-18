“Don’t see a great rush to get rid” – Coventry City facing tough contract dilemma ahead of the summer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Whilst there is still plenty to play for on the pitch for Coventry City this season, this summer, they face a number of tough decisions off it, too.

One of those centres around 27-year-old Fankaty Dabo.

The right-back/right-wing-back’s current Sky Blues contract is due to expire this summer.

Having made 19 Championship appearances so far this season, at the time of writing, we asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether the Sky Blues should seek to offer their player a new deal ahead of the summer.

George Dagless

I think it’s worth considering.

He has played fairly regularly again this season and is a reliable presence when on the pitch – it’s a shame about the recent injury that he has picked up.

I don’t really see any pressing reason as to why the Sky Blues should get rid of him in all honesty because he does have quality and is a player that has been at the club a while now, so knows exactly what it means to represent them and the fans.

I think it would be a shame for them to lose him on a free transfer and ultimately it seems like the wisest thing to do would be to offer him a new deal but let’s wait and see what they decide.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I don’t see a great rush to get rid of him.

When he signed that contract due to expire this summer, the club reported that they held the option to extend it for a further year.

For me, providing the criteria to do that have been met, that seems the best option for the club right now.

That keeps the player at the club, whilst simultaneously allowing Dabo to prove he can overcome his recent struggles with injury and that they are not going to be a long-term issue.

Then, providing that happens, the club could, if they see fit, seek to extend his deal beyond 2024.

I think the above makes the most sense right now given his playing time prior to injuries and the club’s current option to keep hold of him for a further year.

Alfie Burns

It’s an interesting decision for Coventry to weigh up this summer and in the months leading up to the end of the season.

Dabo has been a real fan favourite at Coventry over the years and given a lot of good years of service.

He’s been in and out of the side this season, and you’d think Coventry will want to see a touch more from him in the next 10-15 games to earn that long-term extension.

Coventry will probably want to retain him if he shows what we know he can in those games, particularly knowing he’s heading into, what should be, his peak years.

Of course, there’s the potential situation where Dabo wants a new challenge himself and that would, obviously, take the decision out of Coventry’s hands.

An interesting period looms.