Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Don’t risk him’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to important update on 27-y/o ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Published

15 mins ago

on

Sunderland remain winless in their last three games in League One after they were forced to settle for a point at the weekend, as Gillingham snatched a late point away from the Black Cats. 

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson issued an update on the fitness of Charlie Wyke, after the striker was left out of the matchday squad in their recent clash with Gillingham.

“Charlie has had a bit of problem with his back, so we decided to get it sorted this week.

“He probably could have carried on through to the Blackpool game but it’s getting to a stage where we felt we should do the injection this week and hopefully he will be ok for the week coming up.

“It’s not a major problem and he has a good chance of being in contention on Tuesday night.”

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to react to this update from Parkinson, and it’s safe to say that the majority are keen to see Lafferty start of Wyke after his recent showing against Gillingham.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Are these Sunderland statements true or false? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15

Sunderland picked up a record breaking 102 points as they went on to win the Championship in 1999.


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Don’t risk him’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to important update on 27-y/o ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: