‘Don’t risk him’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react to important update on 27-y/o ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Sunderland remain winless in their last three games in League One after they were forced to settle for a point at the weekend, as Gillingham snatched a late point away from the Black Cats.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson issued an update on the fitness of Charlie Wyke, after the striker was left out of the matchday squad in their recent clash with Gillingham.

“Charlie has had a bit of problem with his back, so we decided to get it sorted this week.

“He probably could have carried on through to the Blackpool game but it’s getting to a stage where we felt we should do the injection this week and hopefully he will be ok for the week coming up.

“It’s not a major problem and he has a good chance of being in contention on Tuesday night.”

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to react to this update from Parkinson, and it’s safe to say that the majority are keen to see Lafferty start of Wyke after his recent showing against Gillingham.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Just don’t risk him lads… don’t drop a striker that’s just scored 2…. — Nick (@nicholaswilso11) March 9, 2020

Lafferty needs to start — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) March 9, 2020

If Lafferty isnt playing tomorrow theres something wrong… hes had 1 start and has 2 goals. — Awkn (@AwknCS) March 9, 2020

Is this a joke this man can not can not come in to the team no way if he dose the manager rely has lost it — Chippy1977 (@Chippy19772) March 10, 2020

The lads an honest grafter and more often than not he’s got two defenders on him. — Ian Price (@Pricenator) March 9, 2020

Hope he can play — Kevin Legg (@KevinLegg19) March 10, 2020

Still injured 🙏🏽 Lafferty our number 1 🔴⚪️❤️ — Rob (@HillWalker70) March 9, 2020

Better start Lafferty — Joe McNally (@JoeMcNa36001719) March 9, 2020

