“Don’t really have any complaints” – Ipswich Town fan pundit gives verdict on Kieran McKenna

Kieran McKenna came into Ipswich Town in December last season and since taking over, the Tractorboys’ form has really improved.

The play-offs proved to be out of reach for Ipswich last season as they finished 11th in the league.

However, this season they have started in brilliant form winning six of their nine opening games, yet to lose and sit at the top of the league.

There is a long season ahead but things look positive for the Tractorboys currently so with that in mind, we asked FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry how he feels about the job being done by McKenna so far this season: “I think Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town is doing a fantastic job.

“In terms of our playing style he’s got us playing with a clear identity which is also tough to make, you can clearly see players are getting better at the role of the system that he’s trying to play.

“On the pitch you can see that players understand their role, they understand what position they should be moving into, they understand their job on the ball which is great and also those performances on the pitch are actually getting results at the end of the game as we’re unbeaten which is great.

“We have a strong squad, people are all pulling towards the same goal. You have fringe players coming in trying to make an impact, trying to get back into the team, looks like he has quite a happy camp going in behind him and long may that continue.

“I don’t really have any complaints about McKenna at the moment, I think him and his staff are doing a fantastic job and hopefully they manager to continue this until the end of the season.”

The Verdict:

As Henry says, it’s hard to criticise anything being done by Kieran McKenna at the moment as Ipswich are having something of a dream start to this season and sitting top of the league without having lost a game yet is a great achievement.

The boss got his summer recruitment right bringing in a good level of players and it’s clear to see that everyone at the club has the shared goal of promotion this season too.

There is still hard work to be done throughout the rest of the season but you can imagine McKenna is a man well liked at Portman Road currently.