‘Don’t realise what you have until it’s gone’ – Plenty of Sheffield United fans lament key man’s omission after Millwall defeat

It was the same old story for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side last night, losing 2-1 at home to Millwall in what was another setback in the Blades’ quest to force their way into the promotion mix.

Billy Sharp’s equaliser from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time looked to be the turning point in the game having built momentum from their 2-1 victory against promotion candidates Stoke City at the weekend, but inconsistency has struck again and they now find themselves in 15th place.

Both Blackpool and Swansea City have the chance to overtake the South Yorkshire outfit with their games in hand tonight, but regardless of whether they do, this has been a bitterly disappointing season so far for Jokanovic’s men who were one of the favourites to go up at the start of the one campaign.

The one thing that previously looked to stop them from tearing apart the Championship was their lack of depth in certain areas, especially in central midfield with John Lundstram’s departure on the expiration of his contract in the summer.

But with the Blades retaining Sander Berge and adding the likes of Conor Hourihane and Adlene Gueidoura to their squad in recent months, they were able to address this issue.

It was another United midfielder that was on the agenda yesterday evening in Oliver Norwood though.

After starting at the weekend against the Potters, he was dropped to the bench in favour of Conor Hourihane yesterday evening, although the latter was replaced in the first half for tactical reasons and Northern Ireland international Norwood was introduced in the 67th minute.

How did the Sheffield United fans feel about the 30-year-old’s omission though? Did he deserve to start? We take a look at the latest reaction on Twitter.

Jokanovic thinks he’s a better squad than he has and didn’t pay Millwall enough respect. Awful team selection. We’re a better side with Norwood in it, and with two at either side of him and Egan. Fact. Dark times ahead of us, sorry. #twitterblades #sufc — Kev (@kev__1987) October 19, 2021

Ref was horrendous yes, but we weren’t great tonight. Don’t think we’d have won it with 11. So slow from the off, Mcgoldrick another big chance. No Norwood from beginning changed nothing either. #twitterblades #sufc — Marc Hill (@HillBlade1992) October 19, 2021

We struggle to progress the ball without Norwood. To the point we end up totally bypassing midfield everytime he doesn’t play. I genuinely believe it won’t be until the sad day he leaves people will realise just how good he is at what he’s good at. #SUFC #twitterblades — ⒶⓡⓣⓨⒷⓘⓐⓝⓒⓞ (@ArtyBianco) October 19, 2021

This 👏👏👏

Got us promoted and still haven't found a way to play when he is missing or off form. https://t.co/hC6L5b73KC — Darren Smith (@DarrenSmithTWIF) October 19, 2021

At this level Norwood is very good, he has the quality in this league and has the time to show it, in the premier league he was too slow and got caught out a lot and that’s probably why people don’t like him now, but in this league he has the quality we need for the role he plays — James B (@JCBFLOORING) October 19, 2021

Norwood has been poor for a while but he still plays the quarterback better than anyone and should definitely start. He just needs someone much better than Fleck alongside him, and I'd rather see Olsen on corners than have to watch Norwood take another ever again — Nedski (@TheNedski) October 19, 2021

Don’t realise what you have until it’s gone. Hourihane nowhere near good enough — 〽️atty (@_SUFCMatty_) October 19, 2021