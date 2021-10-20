Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Don’t realise what you have until it’s gone’ – Plenty of Sheffield United fans lament key man’s omission after Millwall defeat

11 mins ago

It was the same old story for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side last night, losing 2-1 at home to Millwall in what was another setback in the Blades’ quest to force their way into the promotion mix.

Billy Sharp’s equaliser from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time looked to be the turning point in the game having built momentum from their 2-1 victory against promotion candidates Stoke City at the weekend, but inconsistency has struck again and they now find themselves in 15th place.

Both Blackpool and Swansea City have the chance to overtake the South Yorkshire outfit with their games in hand tonight, but regardless of whether they do, this has been a bitterly disappointing season so far for Jokanovic’s men who were one of the favourites to go up at the start of the one campaign.

The one thing that previously looked to stop them from tearing apart the Championship was their lack of depth in certain areas, especially in central midfield with John Lundstram’s departure on the expiration of his contract in the summer.

But with the Blades retaining Sander Berge and adding the likes of Conor Hourihane and Adlene Gueidoura to their squad in recent months, they were able to address this issue.

It was another United midfielder that was on the agenda yesterday evening in Oliver Norwood though.

After starting at the weekend against the Potters, he was dropped to the bench in favour of Conor Hourihane yesterday evening, although the latter was replaced in the first half for tactical reasons and Northern Ireland international Norwood was introduced in the 67th minute.

How did the Sheffield United fans feel about the 30-year-old’s omission though? Did he deserve to start? We take a look at the latest reaction on Twitter.


