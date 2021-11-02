‘Don’t play him’, ‘Harvey Elliott 2.0’ – These Fulham fans left livid after latest Fabio Carvalho update

Fulham fans have been left extremely frustrated as it has emerged this evening that Fabio Carvalho has turned down a bumper new contract at the Cottagers.

Tom Barclay of The Sun has reported that a ‘massive’ deal was on the table for the 19-year-old, but he has turned it down and there’s seemingly no sign of Fulham coming back to the negotiations any time soon.

It’s even been suggested that the Championship high-flyers could cash in on the teenager during the January transfer window in two months time, although overseas clubs can approach for Carvalho on a pre-contract agreement for a minimal fee when 2022 arrives.

Carvalho burst onto the scene last season after signing professional terms, but it was only at the end of the campaign when Fulham were destined for the drop from the Premier League where he was given minutes.

The Portugal-born attacking midfielder scored his first goal against Southampton back in May and when Marco Silva was appointed as the head coach to replace Scott Parker at Craven Cottage he immediately threw Carvalho into his starting 11 at the beginning of the current campaign.

Carvalho ended the month of August with three Championship goals in five appearances and with his contract situation made public, more and more names started to be linked with his signature.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Leeds United and others have all been touted as potential destinations for the youngster, whose head seems to have been turned with the growing interest, and Fulham fans reacting to the news on social media are understandably furious and some even want him to be banished back to the under-23’s.

no more game time for him please https://t.co/JHw44dMOsJ — Adam (@ad_1879) November 2, 2021

When will the suffering end https://t.co/K8LbJYbhKv — Sturdee (@sturdee_) November 2, 2021

Try sell him and get something for him in Jan? As good as a player as he is I can’t stand the thought of a player playing for us who doesn’t want to be here https://t.co/F3reMDypTf — Conor West (@WestConor) November 2, 2021

If he gets a single minute for the rest of the season I'll be fuming https://t.co/kbDbHeEH3u — MassiveMitro 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ffc_branden) November 2, 2021

Dissapointing to see this keep happening, talented boy but very risky to leave when this is the best place for his development. Reluctantly he needs to be removed from the squad. https://t.co/0OXFyGqHP9 — Brendan cronin (@bwcronin) November 2, 2021

Another one too dictated by their money grabbing agents. Lost a ton of respect for him… https://t.co/cc7OytyavX — TS (@tsidderz) November 2, 2021

Harvey Elliott 2.0 🙃🙃🙃 https://t.co/4LqPcOgQyV — Tom Coleman Fry (@tomcolemanfry) November 2, 2021

Ruining his career https://t.co/30Pn0G0Pvx — Tom Franklin (@FfcTom) November 2, 2021

No point trying to develop him anymore then. Back to the kids he goes. https://t.co/3RHlVBJm3b — Ubergreeny (@ubergreeny) November 2, 2021