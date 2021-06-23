Bristol City
‘Don’t mind this’, ‘Love that’ – These Bristol City fans react as deal for defender finalised
Bristol City have confirmed that Danny Simpson has agreed a new one-year deal to remain at Ashton Gate.
𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗧.🔏 pic.twitter.com/2ncAhr7Wgk
— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) June 23, 2021
The 34-year-old agreed a short-term contract with the Robins towards the end of the previous campaign, and he featured in four games. And, the club announced today that Simpson had agreed fresh terms, which will see him involved in Nigel Pearson’s squad for next season.
With the right-back having played for the boss at Leicester City earlier in his career, a new deal was always in the pipeline when Pearson was named as the manager on a long-term basis.
Given that connection, and the fact Simpson has played at the highest level in the past, it’s fair to say that many fans were satisfied with this deal from a football perspective, as they recognise how the experienced former Manchester United youngster will help the squad.
Here we look at some of the reaction to the deal from Twitter…
