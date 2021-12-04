‘Don’t mind that’, ‘Bit worrying’ – These Preston fans react to breaking team news for Blackburn clash

Preston North End will be looking to claim local bragging rights on Saturday afternoon, when they make the short trip to Ewood Park to face Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Following their 1-1 draw with automatic promotion hopefuls Fulham last weekend, Frankie McAvoy’s side will be looking to clmb into the top half of the Championship table with victory here.

For their part, Blackburn currently sit fifth in the second-tier standings, and will be aiming to claim their fourth win in five games this afternoon, meaning this may not be an easy task for North End.

Perhaps with that in mind, McAvoy has named a Preston side that shows four changes from that draw with Fulham last time out, as Greg Cunningham, Ched Evans, Jordan Storey, and summer signing Matthew Olosunde – who makes his debut after a start to the season blighted by injury – replace Andrew Hughes, Tom Barkhuizen, Sepp van den Berg and Sean Maguire.

Can you get 30/30 on this quiz of some of Preston's best ever goalkeepers?

1 of 30 Alan Kelly made how many appearances for Preston? 514 524 523 513

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Preston fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for this game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those North End fans had to say.

This Olosunde guy actually exists — Caleb Al-Serraj (@CalebSerraj) December 4, 2021

Ali McKante masterclass in bound — Tom 🇹🇻 🇰🇮 🇸🇨 🇬🇲 🇧🇿 (@eternaljimmies) December 4, 2021

Just the 9 defensive players then. — Paul Mckenna (@PaulMck77835369) December 4, 2021

That defence is a bit worrying but very happy to see Olosunde — luke (@lukeGT98) December 4, 2021

Don’t mind that — Kyle Fleming (@kylefleminggg) December 4, 2021

OLOSUNDEEEEE — average emil riis fan🇩🇰 (@HarropRoIe) December 4, 2021

Storey Lindsay Cunningham back 3 is a bit worrying… — Gareth Livesey (@GarethLivesey95) December 4, 2021