Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

‘Don’t mind that’, ‘Bit worrying’ – These Preston fans react to breaking team news for Blackburn clash

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Preston North End will be looking to claim local bragging rights on Saturday afternoon, when they make the short trip to Ewood Park to face Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Following their 1-1 draw with automatic promotion hopefuls Fulham last weekend, Frankie McAvoy’s side will be looking to clmb into the top half of the Championship table with victory here.

For their part, Blackburn currently sit fifth in the second-tier standings, and will be aiming to claim their fourth win in five games this afternoon, meaning this may not be an easy task for North End.

Perhaps with that in mind, McAvoy has named a Preston side that shows four changes from that draw with Fulham last time out, as Greg Cunningham, Ched Evans, Jordan Storey, and summer signing Matthew Olosunde – who makes his debut after a start to the season blighted by injury – replace Andrew Hughes, Tom Barkhuizen, Sepp van den Berg and Sean Maguire.

Can you get 30/30 on this quiz of some of Preston's best ever goalkeepers?

1 of 30

Alan Kelly made how many appearances for Preston?

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Preston fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for this game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those North End fans had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Don’t mind that’, ‘Bit worrying’ – These Preston fans react to breaking team news for Blackburn clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: