Nottingham Forest

‘Don’t mind that at all’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up another positive result in the Championship today as they prepare to host Huddersfield Town at the City Ground.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last four games and are all-but safe from the drop, but will be keen to pick up another win today to make certain of that.

They come up against a Huddersfield Town side who have won only two league games in 2021 thus far, and are winless in their last five games.

After his team are held to a goalless draw against Bristol City at Ashton Gate last time out, Chris Hughton has opted to name an unchanged side.

Sammy Ameobi and Tobias Figueiredo remain out injured, despite the latter returning to training this week as he looks to fully recover from a hamstring problem.

So it’s as you were for Forest, and here, we take a look at Reds fans’ reactions to the team news…


