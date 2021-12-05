Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Don’t listen to the hate’, ‘Head up’ – These QPR fans react to honest message from player

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Queens Park Rangers fell to a frustrating 2-0 defeat at home to Stoke City as they missed the chance to go back to third.

Whilst the scoreline may suggest a comfortable away victory, it was anything but, as Mark Warburton’s side were dominant for large parts, but they failed to take their chances.

Charlie Austin was the most guilty individual on that front, as the striker failed to score from the spot in the 63rd minute which would’ve brought the R’s level.

Clearly, it was a big moment in the game and for the player, who, in fairness, he took responsibility, as he sent a social media message apologising for the miss.

Can only apologise!! Bad day at the office.”

With Austin having impressed this season, the R’s faithful were quick to support the player as they recognise that he will still have a big role to play as the side look to push for promotion in the coming months.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his message from Twitter…


