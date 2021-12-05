‘Don’t listen to the hate’, ‘Head up’ – These QPR fans react to honest message from player

Queens Park Rangers fell to a frustrating 2-0 defeat at home to Stoke City as they missed the chance to go back to third.

Whilst the scoreline may suggest a comfortable away victory, it was anything but, as Mark Warburton’s side were dominant for large parts, but they failed to take their chances.

Charlie Austin was the most guilty individual on that front, as the striker failed to score from the spot in the 63rd minute which would’ve brought the R’s level.

Clearly, it was a big moment in the game and for the player, who, in fairness, he took responsibility, as he sent a social media message apologising for the miss.

“Can only apologise!! Bad day at the office.”

With Austin having impressed this season, the R’s faithful were quick to support the player as they recognise that he will still have a big role to play as the side look to push for promotion in the coming months.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his message from Twitter…

Head up mate. Team are still in a good position and lots of games left. As long as we keep fighting and working hard we will be there or there abound come next May. — Mawsley Ranger (@Boblar1968) December 5, 2021

Been so loyal to us over the years and single handly won us games. Don’t listen to the hate. Chin up we all have bad days at the office. One the Best strikers the club has ever had!! — Shaun Rowbottom (@shaunrowbottom) December 5, 2021

No need to apologise, keep stepping up to take them — Dupers (@PaulDupree19) December 5, 2021

Really no need to apologise Charlie. — DUCK MAGAZINE (@DUCKmagstoke) December 5, 2021

We all have bad days. Bring on the the next game. Couldn’t be prouder to be a QPR fan right now. Got my club back and you’re a massive part of that — The Business Clubhouse (@TheBusinessClu6) December 5, 2021

Don't you dare , no need at we go again next game #QPRLegend — Andrew (@awills84) December 5, 2021

Can't lie, it's infuriating when players don't just belt the ball as hard as possible for penalties. Onto the next, hopefully it rips through the net. — Nathan (@COYRSQPR) December 5, 2021