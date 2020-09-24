Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Don't like the sound of this' – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react to potential owner's recent update

Published

3 mins ago

on

The talks between Thomas Sandgaard and Charlton Athletic continue at The Valley, as he looks to take over the club in the near future. 

The Addicks have had their fair share of ownership problems over the years, and will be hoping that the next person in charge can ‘steady the ship’.

Lee Bowyer’s side are currently playing their football in League One, and will be hoping that they can win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Which of these Charlton Athletic facts are actually false? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12

Luke Young is Charlton’s most capped England international – True or false?

The Addicks are currently sat 11th in the third-tier standings, and the club’s supporters will be eager to have their off-the-field problems sorted in the near future, so that they can switch their focus to matters on-the-pitch.

Sangaard has recently revealed that he hopes that an agreement can be reached soon, as his potential transfer targets could move elsewhere.

Plenty of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to react to Sandgaard’s recent update on his transfer plans.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

