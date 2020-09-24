‘Don’t like the sound of this’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react to potential owner’s recent update

The talks between Thomas Sandgaard and Charlton Athletic continue at The Valley, as he looks to take over the club in the near future.

The Addicks have had their fair share of ownership problems over the years, and will be hoping that the next person in charge can ‘steady the ship’.

Lee Bowyer’s side are currently playing their football in League One, and will be hoping that they can win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

The Addicks are currently sat 11th in the third-tier standings, and the club’s supporters will be eager to have their off-the-field problems sorted in the near future, so that they can switch their focus to matters on-the-pitch.

Sangaard has recently revealed that he hopes that an agreement can be reached soon, as his potential transfer targets could move elsewhere.

If we can’t agree immediately, the players we have lined up to sign will go elsewhere and that would ruin our season. I personally don’t want to be part of a scenario where we cannot sign the players lined up. Let’s get this done. — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) September 23, 2020

Plenty of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to react to Sandgaard’s recent update on his transfer plans.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Please don’t say you will pull out of the deal Thomas. The club would be over! — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) September 23, 2020

The fans understand you are not the reason for this impasse. As a fan of over 30 years I have seen many poor seasons, I am prepared to write off this season Thomas. I am looking at the long term future success of this club under your stewardship. Keep the faith! — Tom Weeks (@t0mweeks) September 24, 2020

Thomas, when I say this, I say this on behalf of the thousands of Charlton fans, We are with you no matter what the deal is! As long as it’s you as the owner and no one else! — CAFCjakey (@CCjakey) September 23, 2020

Basically a polite way of saying hes pulling out — Andrew (@GiboGiboGibz) September 24, 2020

These are dark days for the club but we have to remember that the darkest hour is just before dawn. Let’s hope you can see it through. The fans believe in you. After years of poor leadership we see you as the beginning of a new positive era for the club. We are all behind you! — colm hickey (@colmhickey1) September 24, 2020

Thanks for the update Thomas, we know you'll get there eventually and everything will work out, Lee and the staff have worked too hard for all their effort to go to waste, let's get this done! #SeaOfRed #sandgaardin #COYR #elliottout — Stephen Wells-Gaston (@stephenwg) September 24, 2020

God this club will kill me one day. But cmon Thomas we need you to get this done or it will be the club that gets killed. — George (@George64728452) September 23, 2020

Thomas, thank you for keeping us fans advised. Good luck in dealing with the notoriously difficult Belgian businessman. We all hope for some good news soon. — Bangkok Addick in Phuket (@Bangkokaddick) September 24, 2020

Sounds like he’s had enough here comes the bombshell — Craig John (@cdjohn13) September 24, 2020

Don’t like the sound of this. — Brad Kemsley (@BradKemsley) September 24, 2020