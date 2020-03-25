‘Don’t like the sound of that’, ‘Very Cellino’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans respond to drastic off-field measure

Leeds United are in talks with their players about deferring their wages amid the current suspension of EFL football, according to The Athletic.

The EFL confirmed last week that they would do all that they could to get the season finished, following the suspension of all fixtures in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

As it stands, matches are postponed until April 30th, however it’s widely expected that this suspension of fixtures could be extended once again.

As a result Marcelo Bielsa’s squad are being forced to train in isolation with programs set by the club’s medical department.

It’s said that senior players discussed the idea of deferring wages with club officials Angus Kinnear and Victor Orta on Tuesday as a way for the club to cuts costs while fixtures are suspended.

The report claims that this could mean the players’ wage is cut to £6k per week until the time that fixtures get back up and running.

As you’d imagine the news of a potential pay cut has sparked quite a reaction among Leeds United fans.

Here’s what some of them had to say.

Don’t like the sound of that — Johnny Duggan (@JohnnyLUFCMan) March 24, 2020

Don't worry about it!! I think most clubs will be doing the same so they don't all go to the wall!!! — Sheffield white (@bremner1919) March 24, 2020

Calm down everyone, inevitable. Completely inevitable and there won’t be another team in the league that isn’t. — Mateusz ¡VAMOS LEEDS CARAJO! (@mathautomatic) March 24, 2020

Agree this is necessary and fair under the circumstances. These guys aren’t on the breadline and will be rewarded when they come back and get the team promoted @CaptainMonty69 @rupertstephen10 — Curious Twitt (@curious_twitt) March 24, 2020

I’m sure players appreciate the situation…. we won’t be the only club doing this. — Mick Ward (@MWardy21) March 24, 2020

This is very Cellino — Gaz Sowerby (@GazSowerby) March 24, 2020

Here we go again…. — Ken Adams (@kenadams777) March 24, 2020

All skint aren’t we…. — Phil Fame (@philfame1) March 24, 2020

