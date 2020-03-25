Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Don’t like the sound of that’, ‘Very Cellino’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans respond to drastic off-field measure

Leeds United are in talks with their players about deferring their wages amid the current suspension of EFL football, according to The Athletic.

The EFL confirmed last week that they would do all that they could to get the season finished, following the suspension of all fixtures in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

As it stands, matches are postponed until April 30th, however it’s widely expected that this suspension of fixtures could be extended once again.

As a result Marcelo Bielsa’s squad are being forced to train in isolation with programs set by the club’s medical department.

It’s said that senior players discussed the idea of deferring wages with club officials Angus Kinnear and Victor Orta on Tuesday as a way for the club to cuts costs while fixtures are suspended.

The report claims that this could mean the players’ wage is cut to £6k per week until the time that fixtures get back up and running.

As you’d imagine the news of a potential pay cut has sparked quite a reaction among Leeds United fans.

Here’s what some of them had to say.

