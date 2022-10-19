“Don’t like it one bit” – Gabriel Agbonlahor reacts as Wolves readying approach for QPR boss

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has admitted that he does ‘not like’ the fact that Michael Beale could be on the verge of swapping Queens Park Rangers for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Beale was previously an assistant coach at Agbonlahor’s former club Villa as Steven Gerrard’s right-hand man until QPR made their move for the 42-year-old over the summer, enticing him into a head coach role to replace Mark Warburton.

Just over four months on and Beale looks likely to be named as the new boss at Molineux, which would then pit him as a rival to Gerrard – if he remains in his job at Villa Park as he is being intensely scrutinised for performances in recent weeks.

In his 14 league matches in charge of the Hoops, Beale has won seven and drawn three, which has led to Wolves chairman Jeff Shi making him their top target to replace Bruno Lage.

TalkSPORT reported earlier on Wednesday that there is a release clause in Beale’s contract at Loftus Road and that Beale himself wants the move, with things expected to progress quickly following the R’s match with Cardiff City.

It has left ex-player turned pundit Agbonlahor bemused though for whatever reason as he issued his thoughts on Twitter.

“I’m not comfortable with Michael Beale going to Wolves,” Agbonlahor wrote.

“I don’t like it one bit.”

The Verdict

Agbonlahor is not happy for whatever reason, and it could be him speaking with his Aston Villa hat on.

Beale and Steven Gerrard were quite clearly a decent duo together at Rangers and then Villa, and some would say it isn’t a coincidence that Gerrard is now struggling since the departure of Beale.

Now, for Beale to be elevated into a Premier League head coach job – if all things go well in talks with Wolves – could be seen negatively by Aston Villa fans alike, and Agbonlahor is definitely one of those.

There may be other reasons for Agbonlahor’s discomfort, but from a QPR standpoint, their fans may also feel uncomfy that Beale looks set to use Loftus Road as a quick stepping stone back to the top flight.