‘Don’t let this one go,’ ‘Happy with this’ – Many Sunderland fans react as major update emerges on ace’s future

A number of Sunderland supporters have been reacting to the latest report from Football Insider that Jordan Jones is keen on potentially returning to the Black Cats on a permanent basis in the summer.

Jones has been an excellent performer for Sunderland since he made the move on loan from Rangers in the January transfer window. The attacker has managed to provide an extra attacking threat for Lee Johnson’s side and has managed to register two goals and also provide four assists in his ten League One appearances so far.

It has been reported that Rangers do not see the attacker as having a future with them when he is due to return to Ibrox from his loan spell. Steven Gerrard’s side are thought to be open to allowing him to leave the club permanently in the summer and would be willing to sell him for a fee of around £600,000, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Rangers to various clubs, with the likes of Middlesbrough thought to be monitoring his situation and also Stoke City having also been credited with an interest in the forward. That means that Sunderland are going to be facing a lot of potential competition to secure his signature in the summer.

According to the latest report from Football Insider, Jones is now thought to be keen to return to the Stadium of Light if they make another move for him in the summer. That comes with him having enjoyed a promising period at the club since his loan move.

Many Sunderland fans were delighted with this latest update and hopeful that it proves to be accurate and allows them to make a permanent move for him in the summer.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

