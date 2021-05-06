‘Don’t let him near our great club’ – Many Derby fans react as Erik Alonso speaks out amid takeover doubts

Prospective Derby County owner Erik Alonso has rejected claims that his takeover is in jeopardy, which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the East Midlands club.

Alonso’s agreement to buy the club was announced last month but reports yesterday indicated that it is now in jeopardy.

Those reports claim that alarm bells are ringing inside the club, with suggestions that the takeover will not go ahead and concern over a potential plan to borrow against Pride Park.

The Spaniard took to talkSPORT to offer his response to those reports, rejecting the suggestion that there were issues with the deal.

“No that is not true,” claimed Alonso. “We will go ahead with the takeover.”

He added: “I don’t know (why there is doubt). Exactly, I don’t know. People can talk but we know the truth.

“We continue and we go ahead.”

Pressed on whether he was going to refinance Pride Park as part of the deal, Alonso said: “No. No. No. I am putting the debt on my name, what I want to do is put the stadium warranty under my name, that’s all. Because I can use that money to buy players.

“The EFL want us to pay the debt from MSD right now but we say no.”

The prospective new Derby owner indicated that he would still go ahead with his takeover even if the Rams were relegated on Saturday.

He said: “Why not? Derby County is bigger than any division, so yes.”

Alonso’s comments have caused a stir among Rams supporters, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

How this man is able to continue to talk absolute RUBBISH to the media is beyond me!

Hopefully the EFL see sense and don’t let him near our great club!!!! https://t.co/WyLVodXplj — Kevin. (@RamsMan6) May 6, 2021

Do I trust the guy? No, that has to be earned but I'm not gonna slag him off when he's saying all the right things. Fans were lauding about the sheikh after nothing, this guys come out with real ambition! #dcfc https://t.co/R7ZvHGmRI7 — Derby Kid (@derbykid14) May 6, 2021

Going to be fascinating to see how this turns out… suppose Saturday will be a massive indicator… can’t fault Erik’s commitment though.. #dcfc https://t.co/qOgBBX7Rhp — Luke Johal (@LukeyJohal) May 6, 2021

"Derby County is bigger than any division…" Come on Erik, you're not fooling anyone with statements like that.#dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/BLQdQWU0ms — Alex Fisher (@alexrdfisher) May 6, 2021

Hmmmm…still not convinced ..time will tell — mickymoo dcfc (@michaelbates8) May 6, 2021

At least he’s come out and spoke unlike Mel Morris #dcfc #MelOut #AlonsoIn — Daniel Warren (@danielwarren88) May 6, 2021