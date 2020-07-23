‘Don’t leave’, ‘Sign that contract’ – Many Bristol City fans react to club post concerning 27-year-old

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou has won the club’s player of the season award and finished as their top goalscorer, which has left many Robins fans urging him not to leave Ashton Gate this summer.

Diedhiou has found the net 14 times for the South West club this season – equalling his highest goal tally in a City shirt.

The Senegal international has been named the club’s player of the year and top goalscorer for the 2019/20 campaign – a reward for what has been a very impressive season for the Robins.

🏆 Player of the Year

It has been a frustrating season for the Robins, who were in a strong position around February but dropped off and finished 12th in the table – four places lower than last term.

Lee Johnson was relieved of his duties at the start of the month and it appears there could be more change, with previous reports linking Diedhiou with a summer exit.

The striker only has one year left on his current deal at Ashton Gate and the Robins could look to cash in on him if they cannot agree an extension.

He certainly appears to be a popular figure at the club, with many supporters taking to Twitter to urge him to stay on at City.

Read their reaction here:

sign that contract you beautiful bastard — Adam (@adamrobins0n1) July 23, 2020

Please stay big man — Levi D Rowles (@Levi_Rowles16) July 23, 2020

Hope we get houghton in who persaudes fam to stay 🤞 — Wayne Nobile (@WayneNobile) July 23, 2020

Don’t go Fam we need you in our promotion winning team next season 🙏🤞 — trevor harvey (@cheddartrevor) July 23, 2020

Love you, Fam! Don’t go… — Maxine Hayes (@MaxineH91775285) July 23, 2020

Please stay Fam — Fam🇸🇳 (@FamaraDave) July 23, 2020

He must stay — Joshua Bennett (@JoshuaTABennett) July 23, 2020