‘Don’t know what to say’, ‘Vultures are circling’ – These Derby County fans react as financial details of transfer bid revealed

Millwall made a £450,000 offer for Derby County’s Louie Sibley as they try to bring the attacking midfielder in this month.

Transfer news: #MillwallFC have now made a fourth offer for #dcfc midfielder Louie Sibley, of over £450,000. All previous bids rejected by Derby's administrators Quantuma. Interesting dilemma – do Quantuma turn down assured finance or hold out? — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 18, 2022

The Rams off-field issues, with the club still searching for a new owner, means they are vulnerable to losing players in January as they look to prove to the EFL that they have the funds to complete the season.

Therefore, clubs could try to take advantage and one man who has been in-demand is Sibley. Gary Rowett has been trying to get the 20-year-old to The Den, with Telegraph reporter John Percy revealing that the £450,000 bid was the fourth offer lodged by the Lions.

As you would expect, most Derby fans found that offer insulting, even given their situation, because Sibley has shown his talent at this level in the past, even if he isn’t a regular for Wayne Rooney now.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Shockingly low offer for a good talent, but he's a player we can probably get by without. So if it helps see us through to the end of the season then it's worth looking at. Would be a tough one to take, all the same. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) January 18, 2022

Yes, £450K is derisory, but it's a buyers market at Derby at the moment. The vultures are circling. It's inevitable that this deal and more will go ahead unless the takeover situation improves dramatically in the next week or so. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Carlos Fandango (@Davram67) January 18, 2022

Is this a sick joke, in any scenario he's worth 2m plus and that's the bottom — Rich Skinner (@rcskinner1984) January 18, 2022

4th bid is 450k ahahahah those earlier offers must’ve been dreadful🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/xksf67L9FF — ben (@benph2002) January 18, 2022

Fourth offer and that's their highest. Get stuffed. https://t.co/Kk9CksLTRp — Robert Johnson (@rjohnsondcfc) January 18, 2022

I honestly don’t know what to say anymore #dcfc https://t.co/qBJVywkilu — Ryan 🐏 (@ryantizzard) January 18, 2022