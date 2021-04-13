Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Don’t know if this is good or bad news’ – Many Ipswich fans react as club confirm significant arrival

Published

9 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town will have a brand new CEO next season as Mark Ashton will be heading through the arrival door.

The club have confirmed today that Ashton will join the Tractor Boys on June 1, having announced that he is stepping down from the same role at Bristol City on May 31.

Named Championship CEO of the Year in 2019, Ashton brings a wealth of experience to Portman Road, having been in the football business for over 30 years.

Ashton has been the CEO of both Watford and Oxford United in the past, gaining promotion to the Premier League with the former in 2006, and at the Robins in the last five years he has overseen a redevelopment of the Ashton Gate stadium and a brand-new training ground.

He has been seen as a figure of contempt though for many Bristol City fans, mainly for being too involved in transfer business and he has overseen the sale of many key players of the years, including Adam Webster and Bobby Reid.

Whether they have been adequately replaced is another matter in itself, but the decision to appoint Dean Holden in the summer ahead of more experienced candidates proved to be the final straw for some – however his CV does not lie and he’s had many successes.

Ipswich fans have been reacting to the news and it’s a much more positive reaction than Bristol City’s to his departure.


