‘Don’t know if this is good or bad news’ – Many Ipswich fans react as club confirm significant arrival

Ipswich Town will have a brand new CEO next season as Mark Ashton will be heading through the arrival door.

The club have confirmed today that Ashton will join the Tractor Boys on June 1, having announced that he is stepping down from the same role at Bristol City on May 31.

Named Championship CEO of the Year in 2019, Ashton brings a wealth of experience to Portman Road, having been in the football business for over 30 years.

Ashton has been the CEO of both Watford and Oxford United in the past, gaining promotion to the Premier League with the former in 2006, and at the Robins in the last five years he has overseen a redevelopment of the Ashton Gate stadium and a brand-new training ground.

He has been seen as a figure of contempt though for many Bristol City fans, mainly for being too involved in transfer business and he has overseen the sale of many key players of the years, including Adam Webster and Bobby Reid.

Whether they have been adequately replaced is another matter in itself, but the decision to appoint Dean Holden in the summer ahead of more experienced candidates proved to be the final straw for some – however his CV does not lie and he’s had many successes.

Ipswich fans have been reacting to the news and it’s a much more positive reaction than Bristol City’s to his departure.

Welcome Mr Ashton 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️, is this the start of a better #newera at Portman Road?🤔 #itfc — Ed King (@edmking85) April 13, 2021

Wow who saw that coming??? pic.twitter.com/fLEJjMcblK — Tom (@TomMollatt) April 13, 2021

@bmjcrew28 and @berkebakay assembling a terrific team off the pitch – just need one on it now. At my age, I'd concluded that the halcyon days of #itfc would never return in my lifetime. Thank you to Brett, Berke and team for restoring real hope now! — Rob Hewes 💙 (@u2itfc) April 13, 2021

Hopefully he will grab the club by the roots and shake the tree both on and off the pitch. — Patrick Lewis (@Pat_J_Lewis) April 13, 2021

I don’t know if this is good or bad news. Such a weird reaction from his previous clubs — Tom Crowhurst (@Tommo93) April 13, 2021

This guy sounds awful. There are Beistol city fans willing to drive him here right now and Watford fans sont seem impressed either. Hope this isn't the takeovers 1st misstep already. — Paul Jones (@lazyboyblue) April 13, 2021

Welcome — Mr A (@AMBlue83) April 13, 2021

Welcome and good luck Mr Ashton 🤞 #ITFC https://t.co/dn41RVSBnF — Benjamin Bloom (@Benjaminbloom) April 13, 2021