‘Don’t know if I should laugh or cry’ – These Fulham fans react to breaking team news for Huddersfield clash

Fulham will be looking to claim their first win of the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to The John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Town.

The Cottagers began their campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough on the opening day last season, with Harry Wilson scoring on his debut for Marco Silva’s side.

Huddersfield meanwhile, also got their season off to a 1-1 draw last weekend, when they came from a goal down to share a point with Derby County.

Can you get 22/22 on this Fulham transfer quiz?

1 of 22 Chris Smalling joined Fulham from which club in the 2008-09 season? Leyton Orient Maidstone Weymouth Wimbledone

Perhaps with that in mind, Silva has named a Fuham side that shows two changes from the one that drew with ‘Boro last weekend as Jean Michael Seri and Bobby Decordova-Reid replace Tyrese Francois and Neeskens Kebano, who both drop to the bench.

Meanwhile, Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa is also named on the bench for Fulham, despite recent speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Taking to Twitter to react to that selection, plenty of Fulham fans were keen to give their thoughts on theirs side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Francois dropped what is this 💀🤬 — ⚡COMPOSEDCARVALHO⚡ (@fredzffc) August 14, 2021

Zambo on the bench?? SERI?! What is going on — Evan (@EvR_18) August 14, 2021

How Robinson survived after that performance vs Boro I don’t know — Alf (@alfklly) August 14, 2021

Thought Anguissa wasn’t going to be selected as he wants to leave and Silva only wants to play fully committed player’s 🤔 — kelvin clark (@fulhamkelv) August 14, 2021

I like that up the Seri — Liam Ballard (@liam_ballard_12) August 14, 2021

Seri starts? Zambo on the bench? I don’t know if I should laugh or Cry #FFC — Alan (@AlanFehres) August 14, 2021

Happy with that, would prefer Bryan to Robinson though. — Harpenden RSPB Group (@RspbGroup) August 14, 2021

Yesssss Seri is back — Harrison (@haz_1231) August 14, 2021