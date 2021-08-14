Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Don’t know if I should laugh or cry’ – These Fulham fans react to breaking team news for Huddersfield clash

Fulham will be looking to claim their first win of the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to The John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Town.

The Cottagers began their campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough on the opening day last season, with Harry Wilson scoring on his debut for Marco Silva’s side.

Huddersfield meanwhile, also got their season off to a 1-1 draw last weekend, when they came from a goal down to share a point with Derby County.

Perhaps with that in mind, Silva has named a Fuham side that shows two changes from the one that drew with ‘Boro last weekend as Jean Michael Seri and Bobby Decordova-Reid replace Tyrese Francois and Neeskens Kebano, who both drop to the bench.

Meanwhile, Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa is also named on the bench for Fulham, despite recent speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Taking to Twitter to react to that selection, plenty of Fulham fans were keen to give their thoughts on theirs side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

