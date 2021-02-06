‘Don’t know how I feel about this’ – These Birmingham fans react to breaking team news for Bournemouth clash

Birmingham City will be looking to make a timely return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth.

Aitor Karanka’s side go into the game 21st in the Championship table, just two points clear of the relegation zone, having won only one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Bournemouth meanwhile, have lost each of their last four league games, and are now under the caretaker charge of Jonathan Woodgate following the sacking of Jason Tindall earlier this week.

Perhaps with that in mind, Karanka has named a side that shows two changes from the one that played out a goalless draw with Wycombe in midweek, as George Friend replaces the suspended Marc Roberts, and Scott Hogan replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz who drops to the bench, where January signing Sam Cosgrove also features.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Birmingham fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

We sign new fresh players and still keep the same old same old.. — Trevor Lakin (@TrevLakin) February 6, 2021

Hmmmmmmmmmmmm dont know how i feel about this — Eddie Neddie (@EddieNeddie1) February 6, 2021

Happy to see Gards again, his driving runs will be big for us on the counter👍🏻 — J.K (@KongyeMMA) February 6, 2021

One up top once again 😔 — Mark Bettridge (@MarkBettridge) February 6, 2021

Signs 3 players, hasn’t started one of them yet. Masterclass. — Tom (@y2bubbly) February 6, 2021

Only positive is Friend! Will he make a sub today that’s the question 😑 — Ads🤘🏻 (@Deeman96_) February 6, 2021

So hard to be optimistic ffs — Jordan Busst (@WhoreDun) February 6, 2021