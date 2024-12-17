This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As the January transfer window looms around the corner, it promises to be a pivotal time in Leeds United's quest to return to the Premier League.

The Whites have cemented themselves as top two contenders under promotion expert Daniel Farke, sitting second in the table with 42 points collected from their opening 21 games.

EFL Championship top-six standings, as of December 17 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Sheffield United 21 +19 45 2nd Leeds United 21 +22 42 3rd Burnley 21 +18 41 4th Sunderland 21 +15 40 5th Blackburn Rovers 20 +8 37 6th Middlesbrough 21 +10 34

The Yorkshire outfit are unbeaten in their last three Championship outings, with defender Max Wober making a return to first-team action at Elland Road after a loan move away last season.

He has often been kept out of the starting lineup by the likes of Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon, but a place at full-back has opened up in the absence of Junior Firpo, with an opportunity emerging for Wober to cement his place in the first-team picture.

The Vienna-born defender came on as a substitute against Derby County at the beginning of December, and was able to get himself on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win against the Rams, while he also started against Middlesbrough in the last round of midweek fixtures, unfortunately scoring an own goal.

Despite featuring for Leeds in recent weeks, Wober has been linked with a move back to his former employers RB Salzburg, according to Austrian publication Kurier, although a further report from journalist Peter Linden has stated that a move for the centre-half by the reigning Austrian Bundesliga champions is not on the cards.

Despite this, Leeds fans will remain anxious due to a severe lack of defensive options.

Max Wober praised for reigniting Leeds United career

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith praised Wober’s contribution to the Leeds team, and believes the Whites should rebuff any offers for the 26-year-old due to a lack of cover in the area.

Smith said: “Leeds simply don’t have the defensive depth at the moment to consider letting Max Wober leave in the new year, regardless of who is interested in him. On top of that, I do think he’s starting to prove his worth in the side at left-back.

“He’s had to wait for his chance, and he’s not had an opportunity to play at centre-back which is his preferred position, but he has been brilliant at left-back, especially in the Derby game when he scored his first goal for the club. He looked really good going both ways and in the Middlesbrough game he marked Ben Doak out of the game too.”

Smith added: “On the other hand, I do think a move back to RB Salzburg might be tempting for him with the opportunity to play in Europe, and it’s the team that we signed him from, but to me there’s no way Leeds would be happy to let him leave anytime soon when we have virtually no central defensive cover behind him.

“I think the only way Leeds entertain a sale for Wober or anyone in the January window is if the money is just ridiculous and too good to reject.”

Leeds United need to retain depth by holding onto Max Wober

For Leeds to continue their push towards the Premier League, it’s critical Daniel Farke has enough squad depth to rotate his players during the second half of the season.

Wober is a terrific asset to have at Leeds’ disposal, with his versatility a key plus for when more injuries and suspensions impact the squad.

With a serious lack of options in the backline currently, the Whites would be foolish to let Wober leave, with January a particularly tough time to secure a replacement.

Wober is an ideal player to have at a second tier level, and his availability could be crucial for Leeds securing top flight football next season.