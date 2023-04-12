Swansea City have done the South Wales derby double over rivals Cardiff City for the second season running in 2022/23 but their chances of making it three in a row are under threat.

Neither side had ever won home and away against the other in the league prior to last season when the Swans did it for the first time in the derby's 110-plus year history.

Russell Martin's side will fancy their chances of making it three in a row but might not get the opportunity - with the Bluebirds' Championship status under threat.

Could Cardiff City get relegated from the Championship?

Cardiff's win over Blackpool on Easter Friday means they're a point above the bottom three as things stand and they also have a game in hand over many of the sides above them.

The Bluebirds still have to play relegation rivals Rotherham United, twice, and Huddersfield Town before the season is done, which are likely to be the key fixtures in their battle for survival.

Their destiny is in their own hands but with some tough games to come as well, including trips to take on Sheffield United and Burnley, they're still under serious threat of relegation.

What do Swansea City fans think of a potential Cardiff City relegation?

Cardiff's struggles have likely been celebrated by Swans fans but relegation would likely mean no South Wales derby next season so many may actually hope their rivals stay up.

FLW's Swansea fan pundit James Millar says he's not concerned about what happens to the Bluebirds.

"I couldn't care less if I'm being perfectly honest," he said.

"If they went down it would be hilarious - capital of Wales and all that rubbish. I would find it quite amusing but at the same time, I wouldn't lose sleep over either situation if I'm honest.

"It would be good to go to a South Wales derby next season, the atmosphere is always great - both home and away - on our end anyway. They don't have much to sing about at the moment, which is fair enough I guess. You don't really get much of a peep out of them.

"If they went down - brilliant, funny, haha. If they stay up - kudos to them, I'm sure they'll be buzzing with it.

"As a Swans fan, I'm really not too fussed about what happens to them. The only thing I can say is that it would be funny to watch them fall further and further down the football pyramid.

"That's not me saying I want them to go bust, I don't want any team to go bust, but just to watch them fall down the pyramid would be funny.

"If they stay up, they stay up. It really doesn't phase me in the slightest if I'm being perfectly honest."