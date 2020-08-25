‘Don’t get this one,’ ‘Smart move’ – These Birmingham fans are mixed as player nears Blues move

Jon Toral is set for a return to Birmingham City this summer after leaving Hull City earlier on in the year.

The midfielder could not help prevent the Tigers from getting relegated from the Sky Bet Championship but looks set to be staying in the second tier by heading back to one of his former sides.

Indeed, he’ll know plenty about the set-up at the club but Aitor Karanka is one new face at St Andrew’s he’ll be learning to work with and it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on.

He scored a few goals the last time he was on loan at St Andrew’s but it seems safe enough to say the jury is out on this move amongst the supporters.

Some question whether he’s good enough, some want to give him a chance and some think he could be a decent option, so there’s a real mix of reaction to his news.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said:

Further to the rumours yesterday, we understand former loan player Jon Toral has agreed terms to rejoin #BCFC — We Are Birmingham (@WeAreBirmingham) August 25, 2020

Everyone said the same about Hogan and Clarke-Salter last season. Give the guy a chance. — Connor 冬下台 (@cdbcfc_) August 25, 2020

Not too excited at this – if it is true. But hope he pulls his finger out. The talent is there. — Geoff Birchenall (@AsgardRoot) August 25, 2020

Toral scores goals whilst Crowley flatters to deceive. I think both can and will play this season and be exciting to watch. — Robin Bradley (@quokkasskip) August 25, 2020

Happy with that. Low cost, risk free deal. If he’s as good as he was before, then brilliant. If not, he’s still a decent option and we all know our squad needs more depth. Smart move imo. — Connor 冬下台 (@cdbcfc_) August 25, 2020

Bit worried about this. He’s not really pushed on much since he was one here. Hopefully it works out, granted we need a squad 👍 — B.A (@Coop8517) August 25, 2020