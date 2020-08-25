Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Don’t get this one,’ ‘Smart move’ – These Birmingham fans are mixed as player nears Blues move

Published

3 mins ago

on

Jon Toral is set for a return to Birmingham City this summer after leaving Hull City earlier on in the year.

The midfielder could not help prevent the Tigers from getting relegated from the Sky Bet Championship but looks set to be staying in the second tier by heading back to one of his former sides.

Indeed, he’ll know plenty about the set-up at the club but Aitor Karanka is one new face at St Andrew’s he’ll be learning to work with and it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on.

He scored a few goals the last time he was on loan at St Andrew’s but it seems safe enough to say the jury is out on this move amongst the supporters.

Some question whether he’s good enough, some want to give him a chance and some think he could be a decent option, so there’s a real mix of reaction to his news.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said:


