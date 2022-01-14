Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Don’t get this’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Birmingham City fans react as transfer confirmed

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Onel Hernandez on loan for the rest of the season.

The winger joins from Norwich City after his loan to Middlesbrough was cut short, with Boro boss Chris Wilder revealing that he was open to letting the 28-year-old go.

Hernandez’s arrival at St. Andrew’s will be very welcome as Blues are short on attacking options, with Chuks Aneke departing for Charlton Athletic and Troy Deeney facing a month out on the sidelines.

Pleasingly for Lee Bowyer, the deal was done in time for the new recruit to make his debut against Preston tomorrow.

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22

The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions.

Whilst Blues fans are protesting the ownership, many still recognise that bringing in the Cuban international, who has won promotion from this level in the past, is a smart bit of business.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from a section of the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Don’t get this’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Birmingham City fans react as transfer confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: