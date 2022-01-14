‘Don’t get this’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Birmingham City fans react as transfer confirmed

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Onel Hernandez on loan for the rest of the season.

.@OnelHernandez23 joins on loan. 👊 The midfielder will spend the remainder of the 2021/22 season at Blues. Powered by @_FarleyandJones. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 14, 2022

The winger joins from Norwich City after his loan to Middlesbrough was cut short, with Boro boss Chris Wilder revealing that he was open to letting the 28-year-old go.

Hernandez’s arrival at St. Andrew’s will be very welcome as Blues are short on attacking options, with Chuks Aneke departing for Charlton Athletic and Troy Deeney facing a month out on the sidelines.

Pleasingly for Lee Bowyer, the deal was done in time for the new recruit to make his debut against Preston tomorrow.

Whilst Blues fans are protesting the ownership, many still recognise that bringing in the Cuban international, who has won promotion from this level in the past, is a smart bit of business.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from a section of the support on Twitter…

Don't get this, we don't play wingers 🤷‍♂️ #BSHLOUT — Nathan (@nathan_culbert) January 14, 2022

HOW MANY LOANS DO YOU WANT, WE AINT GUNNA HAVE A SQUAD NEXT SEASON — #BSHLOUT. (@jackwilsonbcfc) January 14, 2022

No more loans after this please, thanks! Welcome @OnelHernandez23 #BSHLOUT — Mr Birmingham 17/20 (@stellytalks) January 14, 2022