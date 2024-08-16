Highlights Stoke City are interested in signing Sturm Graz's Max Johnston.

Stoke fan Sam believes that current right-back Junior Tchamadeu deserves an opportunity in the XI, so a right-back shouldn't be a priority.

Oxford United and Swansea City have also been credited with an interest in the ex-Motherwell man.

Stoke City are believed to be among the clubs looking to sign Sturm Graz right-back Max Johnston before the summer transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old only moved to the Austrian outfit last year, and he enjoyed a fantastic first season with the club, making 30 appearances in all competitions as they won a league and cup double.

However, there are doubts about the future of Johnston, with Football Insider claiming that Stoke, Swansea City and Oxford United are all tracking the ex-Motherwell right-back.

Stoke City told to give Junior Tchamadeu a chance

Yet, speaking to FLW, Stoke fan pundit Sam explained that bringing in a right-back shouldn’t be the number one focus for Steven Schumacher and the recruitment team, as he talked up the ability of Junior Tchamadeu, who impressed in the win over Coventry City on Saturday.

“It isn’t a position we need urgently sorting out, or a priority. When we were linked with Hoever. I think it would’ve been good to have him in the squad, but, with Johnston, and how he plays, there are similarities to Hoever.

“But, for me with Tchamadeu, there were question marks about whether he would make the step up, whether he could handle it. I think he’s done that, even against Coventry.

“In pre-season, people were wondering whether we’d miss that quality from Hoever, but I don’t think we do. Tchamadeu is a really good signing we made last season, and I think he’s working well under Schumacher.

Having said that, he did recognise the talent that Johnston has, and would be able to understand why the club wanted another option at right-back, as there is a lack of natural cover in that role, even if Lynden Gooch could fill in.

“But, you do need competition for places, and, don’t get me wrong, I do think another right-back would be good, but if we didn’t it wouldn’t be a disaster.

“From what I’ve seen of Johnston, he’s an attacking full-back, he can dribble, he loves to take on a man and get past them. We’ve seen something similar with Eric Bocat, so if you had that on both sides it would be great.

“I don’t think a right-back is massively needed, but bringing in another could increase the battle for places, but if we didn’t sign one, then Tchamadeu would be alright.

“It would be a good bit of squad depth and competition for places, though.”

Stoke City's Summer Signings So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Joined From Sam Gallagher Blackburn Rovers Eric Bocat Sint-Truiden Viktor Johansson Rotherham United Ben Gibson Norwich City Bosun Lawal Celtic Lewis Koumas Liverpool

Stoke City’s summer transfer plans

Stoke have done some good business so far in the window, and Johnston would certainly fit the profile of what the club wants, as he is someone who has his best years in front of him.

You can understand why they would want to bring in another natural right-back, as Schumacher, like all managers, will want competition for places as it helps drive standards.

Similarly, if the Potters are limited in what they do before the deadline, then a right-back may not be a pressing issue considering Tchamadeu is doing well. Plus, having two youngsters for the same role isn’t ideal.

So, it will be interesting to see how the last two weeks play out, but Stoke are in a decent position right now, and the win over Coventry highlighted that they have made some good additions.

Schumacher’s men are back in action at Watford this weekend.