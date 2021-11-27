‘Don’t ever drop him’ – These Middlesbrough fans are delighted with one player’s display v Huddersfield

Duncan Watmore bagged an impressive first half brace for Middlesbrough in their 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

The result comes as a relief for Chris Wilder, who had previously yielded just one point from his first two games as manager. The Terriers had also been in good form at the John Smith’s Stadium and had hoped to close the gap on the play-off places with a positive result but Boro were rejuvenated.

Watmore managed nine goals and an assist last season after Neil Warnock presented him an opportunity while unattached. Contributions have not been as easy to come by this term but the brace and game-winning performance will build his confidence.

Matt Crooks played a delicious no-look pass through for Watmore to loft the ball over Lee Nicholls for his second, a goal that would not have been out of place in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Boro have a very tricky run of fixtures on the horizon but with the performance today they have no reason to lack belief, in both attack and defence they were dominant and limited the usually free-flowing Terriers to precious little going forward.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Boro fans on Twitter to Watmore’s match-winning performance…

Duncan Watmore’s world and we’re all living in it https://t.co/TzDRfoRCOT — Ben (@benoliver000) November 27, 2021

Watmore the ginger messi at it again — Weller (@cals2204) November 27, 2021

don’t ever drop him x — Will (@WillMFC03) November 27, 2021

Watmore for ballon d’or — Ty 🇦🇷 (@_TY_97) November 27, 2021

Duncan watmore the beast🤩 — lilwill2121 (@borofanpage2121) November 27, 2021