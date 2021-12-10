‘Don’t even think about it’ – Many Ipswich Town fans weigh in on potential Paul Cook replacement

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Alex Neil is believed to be on the club’s shortlist for the current managerial vacancy at Portman Road.

According to the Daily Record, Neil is not interested in making a return to management in Scotland and is instead a potential contender for the role at Ipswich.

The 40-year-old, who has been without a job since leaving Preston North End earlier this year, led Norwich City to promotion to the Premier League during his stint in charge at Carrow Road.

The Tractor Boys are currently on the lookout for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Paul Cook following a disappointing start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Despite launching an overhaul of the club’s squad in the summer transfer window, Cook was unable to guide Ipswich to a great deal of success in League One.

Currently 11th in the third-tier standings, the Tractor Boys will need to step up to the mark in their upcoming fixtures in order to close the gap between them and the play-off places.

A host of names have been linked with the job at Ipswich this week but the club have yet to find a successor for Cook.

After East Anglian Daily Times journalist Stuart Watson shared the information that former Norwich boss Neil is one of the individuals who is currently on the club’s shortlist, many Ipswich fans reacted to the news on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Don’t even think about it https://t.co/xZm2b3kg00 — Max Bradley (@MaxBradleyyy) December 10, 2021

Absolutely No. Totally underwhelmed with some of the Duds being mentioned in connection with the vacant #itfc managers role. Hoping Ashton & O’Leary are men with a plan. https://t.co/ytiL9zN3Rh — Wozza (@WozzaJ74) December 10, 2021

Any chance that we are actually looking at managers in work who are successful and who play the type of football that we want to play going forward. Feels like a Marcus Evans manager search looking through the bargain bins of unwanted managers. — Stuart Spall (@spally76) December 10, 2021

Not for me — Pat Megginson RFM (@PatMegginson) December 10, 2021

No way!!!!!! — matt hazelton (@swayze78) December 10, 2021

No thanks — Rob Atherton (@robatherton) December 10, 2021

No! — Kenny Kennedy (@KennyKennedy71) December 10, 2021

How big is this "shortlist". Sounds more like a very long list. Sooner we appoint someone the better as so many names being thrown around at the minute!! — David Moore (@DavidMoore64) December 10, 2021