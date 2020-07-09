‘Don’t even know how to respond’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to club announcement

Birmingham City have made the decision to put the club’s Senior Professional Development Coach Steve Spooner and First Team Coach Craig Gardner in charge of the Blues’ game against Stoke on Sunday.

It was announced on Wednesday that Pep Clotet would leave his role with immediate effect after his side were downed 3-1 by Swansea at St Andrew’s.

Initially, Clotet had agreed to see out the remainder of the season but the decision was made for him to depart St Andrew’s, with the Midlands side still at risk of being sucked into the relegation zone with a few games to play.

As it stands, the Blues occupy 17th spot in the Sky Bet Championship table, though are only three points above 21st placed Charlton Athletic, so Spooner and Gardner will be hoping to hit the ground running on Sunday with three points.

This news that the duo are to step up to fill the Clotet void has largely been met with a positive response from Birmingham fans, with many hoping they can exhibit an element of passion to keep them above the dreaded drop zone, whilst some weren’t so sure…

Here’s how many Blues fans responded to the news….

Two absolute passion merchants, you love to see it — Jamo 💙 (@DajerbalJames) July 9, 2020

as long as its temporary — BradBCFC (@BCFCKRO3) July 9, 2020

Quite happy about this temporary appointment — Finn🗿 (@PopcornHaribo) July 9, 2020

Craig trying to go 5 minutes without screaming “show some passion” on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/GIlgXMPd3w — Jack (@1875JA) July 9, 2020

Steve Spooner is a very good coach, I think it's the right decision at this time. As for Craig Gardner, he'll make sure all the lads show "pashun". I expect to see a lot of chest beating. — 𝙍𝙄𝘾𝙃𝙄𝙀 (@himateimrichie) July 9, 2020

Perfect, exactly the news I didn’t want. — sam (@sam187503) July 9, 2020

Perfect these two will have the right passion to work well together 👌🏻 — Ella Handley (@ella_handley) July 9, 2020

Get em playing with a bit of passion — Tom (@Tom12956152) July 9, 2020

I know these prats in charge are tight but do we have to pay per word in these statements now? 😳 — Chris Royston (@MrBrightside_32) July 9, 2020

All the best Steve! Been with the club for years and will get them fired up for the weekend. — Hunty (@SeanEll26478725) July 9, 2020

Christ. 😑😞 — KJ Reilloc (@KReilloc) July 9, 2020

Christ almighty 😂😭 get hit with the hope they're getting in a caretaker for the last 4 games, then this 🤦🏻‍♂️ life as a blues fan — Kulas 🍩 (@Kulas_BCFC) July 9, 2020

Don't even know how to respond……… — James lee (@jamesnevillelee) July 9, 2020