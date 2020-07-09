Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City News

‘Don’t even know how to respond’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to club announcement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have made the decision to put the club’s Senior Professional Development Coach Steve Spooner and First Team Coach Craig Gardner in charge of the Blues’ game against Stoke on Sunday.

It was announced on Wednesday that Pep Clotet would leave his role with immediate effect after his side were downed 3-1 by Swansea at St Andrew’s.

Initially, Clotet had agreed to see out the remainder of the season but the decision was made for him to depart St Andrew’s, with the Midlands side still at risk of being sucked into the relegation zone with a few games to play.

As it stands, the Blues occupy 17th spot in the Sky Bet Championship table, though are only three points above 21st placed Charlton Athletic, so Spooner and Gardner will be hoping to hit the ground running on Sunday with three points.

This news that the duo are to step up to fill the Clotet void has largely been met with a positive response from Birmingham fans, with many hoping they can exhibit an element of passion to keep them above the dreaded drop zone, whilst some weren’t so sure…

Here’s how many Blues fans responded to the news….


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Don’t even know how to respond’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: