It’s sure to be a busy summer for Middlesbrough as they look to back Michael Carrick ahead of what will be his first pre-season at the club.

Of course, it’s still not clear what division Boro will be in next season, as they currently sit third in the table, and will be dreaming of promotion to the Premier League. That presents a problem for the recruitment team, who will no doubt be drawing up different sets of targets.

Alfredo Morelos on their radar

One man who is seemingly under consideration for Boro is Alfredo Morelos.

Currently with Rangers, the Colombian international is out of contract at Ibrox in the coming months, so will be available on a free, and he can even sign a pre-contract with clubs right now.

It has been claimed by TEAMtalk that Boro are among a host of English sides weighing up an offer for the 26-year-old, who has scored nine goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, as Rangers sit second, trailing their bitter rivals Celtic.

Struggled for form

Whilst he shone for the Glasgow side as they defied the odds to reach a Europa League final last season, where they ultimately lost to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties, the reality is that Morelos has struggled this season.

His return of nine goals isn’t particularly impressive considering he is the main man for a Rangers side that generally dominates most weeks. As well as that, his all-round game, which used to be key to the way the side played, has suffered.

With that in mind, many of the Ibrox faithful wouldn’t be too disappointed to see the ex-HJK Helsinki man depart in the summer, as he has not improved as they would’ve hoped under Michael Beale.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Morelos’ potential arrival at the Riverside Stadium hasn’t gone down well among the Boro support.

With Cameron Archer only on loan from Aston Villa, and doubts over the future of Chuba Akpom as he enters the final 18 months of his contract, at least one new striker is going to arrive in the summer.

But, going by the comments, the Boro fans are expecting a bit better than Morelos…