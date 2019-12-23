‘Don’t do this’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans aren’t impressed with club’s recent sly dig

Leeds United fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday as they missed out on a chance to close the gap on league leaders West Brom.

Scott Parker’s side took the lead on the day through Aleksandar Mitrovic, as he slotted home from the penalty spot after Ben White was adjudged to have fouled Bobby Reid.

The decision to award the penalty certainly was questionable given the somewhat minimal contact that seemed to occur in the incident.

Leeds’ social media team recently issued a sly dig at the officials on the day, as they questioned the amount of contact between both players.

Fulham went on to win the game, as Josh Onomah’s late goal cancelled out Patrick Bamford’s equaliser.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s sly dig at the officials in the defeat to Fulham.

See the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

No, don’t do this. Not worth the hassle. — MJ (@elland_toad) December 22, 2019

Give it a rest, lads. Yes, it was a poor decision, but it didn’t cost us the game. We equalised and had 34 minutes to get a point or find a winner. Instead, we came away with nothing. Fans, players, and even our owner are complaining about this too much. It’s getting embarrassing — Oliver White (@OliWhiteMOT93) December 22, 2019

Move on nothing we can do about it now. We just need not give these incompetent Refs an opportunity to give a Pen. — Samuel 🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@Kaden98329883) December 22, 2019

Delete this lads — G U Y S L E Y (@Guysley) December 22, 2019

Gets more ridiculous each time I see it. Poor officials never seem to face any repurcussions and their inadequacy just gets covered up so it will never improve either. — leah (@leahwallerx) December 22, 2019

The way the ref is so theatric about the whole thing makes me think he’s enjoying being centre of attention. — Joe 🇦🇷 (@JoeJames1996) December 22, 2019

Referee……referee …..🙈🙈🤣..what is going on???? — Colin Hendry (@BraveheartCH) December 22, 2019

Uhhh makes us look salty. Not worth it — Paul Webster (@warsawwhite) December 22, 2019

Absolute jokeeeee — nia x (@NiaSJx) December 22, 2019