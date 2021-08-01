Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Don’t do it Forest’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to latest Brennan Johnson update

Published

4 mins ago

on

Brentford are set to make a fresh bid to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Johnson has attracted plenty of interest since returning to the City Ground this summer, having spent last season on loan in League One with Lincoln.

The Wales international, who scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Imps, has been linked with the likes of Leicester, Leeds and Brentford.

Brentford, as per The Athletic, have already had a £3.5million offer turned down by the Reds as they look to tie Johnson down to a new deal.

But according to The Sun on Sunday, the Bees are now set to make a fresh £6million bid for Johnson, with the West London side also willing to offer a player in exchange as well.

Forest have struggled to bring in new players this summer, as Chris Hughton looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

It may take, then, a big-money sale to allow them to splash the cash and make signings, but Johnson is a player of huge importance to them.

What do Forest fans think of the incoming Brentford bid, then? Here, we take a look at their reactions…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

