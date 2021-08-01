‘Don’t do it Forest’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to latest Brennan Johnson update

Brentford are set to make a fresh bid to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Johnson has attracted plenty of interest since returning to the City Ground this summer, having spent last season on loan in League One with Lincoln.

The Wales international, who scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Imps, has been linked with the likes of Leicester, Leeds and Brentford.

Brentford, as per The Athletic, have already had a £3.5million offer turned down by the Reds as they look to tie Johnson down to a new deal.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Nottingham Forest played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Anfield? 5-1 W 5-1 L 3-1 W 3-1L

But according to The Sun on Sunday, the Bees are now set to make a fresh £6million bid for Johnson, with the West London side also willing to offer a player in exchange as well.

Forest have struggled to bring in new players this summer, as Chris Hughton looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

It may take, then, a big-money sale to allow them to splash the cash and make signings, but Johnson is a player of huge importance to them.

What do Forest fans think of the incoming Brentford bid, then? Here, we take a look at their reactions…

6 million isn’t enough and he won’t be replaced and is only getting better would be an awful deal for us need to stop selling all our best players for once — Nathan (@nad1865) August 1, 2021

#nffc need to stand firm. can’t afford to lose such a talent especially as we appear not to be able to bring players in — @Giuseppe_Timone (Joe T) (@_mrjoey) August 1, 2021

Tell them to do one! We need to keep him! — Paul Reeve (@reeve_paul) August 1, 2021

If we need money to get players in them I’d take it. Can’t miss what you never had and we are desperate for signings in multiple positions. #nffc — CeeJay (@CeeJay6565) August 1, 2021

No thanks 🙄 — Dazza P (@DazzaP5) August 1, 2021

Don't do it forest — Nottingham classic shirts (@woolleybear7) August 1, 2021

6 million and Toney ? Go on then … — @clashcityrocker (@nffc2009) August 1, 2021

10m and Rico Henry. Deal — Jonno (@Jonno3112) August 1, 2021