‘Don’t deserve to stay up’, ‘Utterly pathetic’ – Derby County fans respond to worrying setback against Preston North End

It was the latest in a long line of nights to forget for Derby County.

The Rams have had a torrid campaign in which they’ve really struggled to get themselves going in the Championship since the new season started back in September.

Fans will have been hoping to write-off this season and focus on next year, however it seems that there’s still a lot of work for the club to be doing.

With three matches remaining in the Championship Wayne Rooney’s side find themselves fourth-bottom of the league and just four points above Rotherham United who sit in the drop zone.

Most worryingly, however, is that the Millers have three games in hand on the Rams which means that Derby’s fate is somewhat out of their hands.

Recent weeks have seen supporters urging Rooney’s side to pick up some valuable points to ease their anxiety, however a heavy 3-0 defeat against Preston North End on Tuesday evening has been a really sobering experience for fans.

As you’d expect supporters were quick to take to social media after such a game, with many worried about what the future may hold for the team.

Here’s what some have had to say.

Utterly pathetic performance. No quality. No heart. Worst Derby side of my lifetime. #dcfcfans — Ryan Bourne (@MrRBourne) April 20, 2021

Utterly disappointing! What has happened to our club? — Wayne Sturgess💙 (@Wayno23s) April 20, 2021

Pathetic saying it was a must win game the players didn’t show any fight should be ashamed — Dale McNellis (@DaleMc21) April 20, 2021

Gutless Derby tonight! Completely gutless. Rooney out! Get rid of the clueless non-wonder. The whole coaching team have no idea what to do. They’ve brought nothing to this side. Awful! — Dave Mills (@davemills1884) April 20, 2021

We definitely don’t deserve to stay up. Absolutely disgusting performances. If we can’t score we should not be letting goals in left right and centre! — Jatinder Mahal (@Jmahal79) April 20, 2021