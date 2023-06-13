Huddersfield Town fans have had to wait a while - almost three months to be precise since an offer was accepted - but Kevin Nagle is closing in on his acquisition of the Terriers.

The 68-year-old businessman has been declared a fit and proper owner by the EFL, leaving just clearance from a statutory government body to go before he can officially take his post.

And with rumours rife that Neil Warnock is going to be staying on for a bit longer as manager of the club, there is plenty of cause for optimism.

With the Nagle takeover imminent though, it has meant that some key figures behind the scenes have exited the club.

Leigh Bromby and Paul Clements depart Huddersfield Town

One of the most important individuals behind the scenes in recent years has been Sporting Director Leigh Bromby, who was initially Professional Development Coach at the club and then Academy Manager before making the step up in 2020.

After three years in his position though, Bromby is set to move on to pastures new but it is not clear as to whether a new Sporting Director will be appointed.

Another face leaving the club is goalkeeping coach Paul Clements, who brings his six-year tenure with the Terriers to an end.

Clements was initially in charge of coaching the academy goalkeepers but made the step up to the first-team under David Wagner in 2017 and has been a part of the coaching staff ever since.

Huddersfield Town fans react to Leigh Bromby and Paul Clements departures

As it's big news for the club, Huddersfield supporters have been reacting to the news of the exits of Bromby and Clements, and it's fair to say that one has gone down worse than the other.

