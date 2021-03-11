‘Don’t blame you one bit’, ‘No grudges’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to starlet’s Celtic announcement

It could be a summer of huge change for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are facing the fight of their lives as they look to avoid relegation to League One after a hugely disappointing season so far.

But with seven points separating them from safety it’s clear that the Yorkshire side have plenty of work still to do.

While finding on what league they’ll be playing in is key, it’s also set to be a big few months as far as player contracts are concerned.

Darren Moore has plenty of players who are entering the final months of their deals, and that means that some could be looking for challenges elsewhere.

One of those is youngster Liam Shaw who has recently agreed a pre-contract agreement with Scottish giants Celtic.

The 19-year-old has made 18 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this term but released a statement on Wednesday that thanked supporters for their backing since bursting into the first team.

Thank you to @swfc especially the fans. Until the last kick of the season I will give my all. SWFC will always be special for me. On July 1, I will join at @CelticFC – a move which is impossible for me to turn down. pic.twitter.com/CfFq9jwefe — Liam Shaw (@LiamShawww) March 10, 2021

As you’d expect the message from Shaw has harnessed quite a response from supporters on social media.

While some are less-than impressed with the player moving on to Celtic, others have responded in a much more supportive way.

Here’s what a selection of fans had to say.

Your performances have warranted this move and I wish you all the best pal! I don’t blame you at all, great love in your career… Should’ve been Rangers though 😉

Good luck Liam 👍🏼 — ⚪️🦉💙Jay Isherwood💙🦉⚪️ (@JerIsher) March 10, 2021

All the very beat Liam…. wish SWFC had dealt with things earlier but que sera…. you are leaving your boyhood club for an amazing challenge at another fabulous football club. I have no doubt that you’ll give your all till end of this season….. good luck lad 🦉☘️ — BillSWFC (@swfc_bill) March 10, 2021

Keep us up Liam lad. Give 💯 and one day when you hopefully come back, you will be treated like a king I’m sure. 👍🏻 — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) March 10, 2021

Good luck at Celtic Liam. We are heading for League One and we wouldn’t want to hinder ur career. Maybe you will be back one day! All the best for the future and we believe you will do all you can until the end of the season! 👍🏼 🦉 🔵⚪️ WAWAW — Aaron harvey (@azza251989) March 11, 2021

Good luck Liam. Gutted we didn’t see your full potential earlier and have you sign a longer contract. No grudges from me, if you’re not needing our shirt anymore sure my young’un wouldn’t mind it 😉 — Darryl (@darrylgeorge94) March 10, 2021

Sad to see you leave, but really don’t blame you. Congratulations and the best! 🦉 — SPM (@7spmsteve) March 10, 2021

Dont blame you 1 bit. All the best pic.twitter.com/KNUiXC5UFW — Dave (0v0) Dowling (@DoubleD1867) March 10, 2021