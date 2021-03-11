Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Don’t blame you one bit’, ‘No grudges’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to starlet’s Celtic announcement

Published

52 mins ago

on

It could be a summer of huge change for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are facing the fight of their lives as they look to avoid relegation to League One after a hugely disappointing season so far.

But with seven points separating them from safety it’s clear that the Yorkshire side have plenty of work still to do.

While finding on what league they’ll be playing in is key, it’s also set to be a big few months as far as player contracts are concerned.

Darren Moore has plenty of players who are entering the final months of their deals, and that means that some could be looking for challenges elsewhere.

One of those is youngster Liam Shaw who has recently agreed a pre-contract agreement with Scottish giants Celtic.

The 19-year-old has made 18 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this term but released a statement on Wednesday that thanked supporters for their backing since bursting into the first team.

As you’d expect the message from Shaw has harnessed quite a response from supporters on social media.

While some are less-than impressed with the player moving on to Celtic, others have responded in a much more supportive way.

Here’s what a selection of fans had to say.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever score a goal at Hillsborough?

1 of 18

Gary Madine


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Don’t blame you one bit’, ‘No grudges’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to starlet’s Celtic announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: