‘Don’t blame him’, ‘Please don’t do this’ – These West Brom fans react to significant player update

West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone has put contract talks with the club on hold, with serious doubts over his long-term future.

The England international was a standout performer for Albion in the Premier League last season and it was expected that he would secure a move away in the summer as he entered the final year of his deal.

That didn’t happen though, with the Baggies then hoping Johnstone would agree an extension at The Hawthorns.

However, reports have now claimed that the stopper is not going to discuss a new deal, with his only focus on helping the side win promotion.

Whilst this doesn’t mean the 28-year-old will leave on a free transfer when his contract expires, it’s clearly not good news for Albion who would want to protect their asset as well as keeping the reliable number one at the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Haha, not shocked in the slightest. Currently the only player in the squad worth a decent fee is going to leave for free. We really are a incredible well run club #wba — David Guest (@guesty_14) September 12, 2021

Doesn’t want to commit if we’re not going up, given the lack of ambition and leadership from our owner, I can’t blame him.

Could’ve thought of a better excuse though. — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) September 12, 2021

Don’t blame him, why sign, can get decent signing on fee and pay rise in the event we don’t go up, or same if we do go up. No reason at all to sign now. No blame to club or player tbf. — John Russell (@Baggiejohn1) September 12, 2021

Yep, he'll be gone in the summer.

Should have signed him up when we got promoted last.

Poor decision from the last CEO — Adrian (@Adavuk) September 12, 2021

I've heard this before with fergie🙁 — Dan Paridge (@DParidge) September 12, 2021