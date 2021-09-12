Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Don’t blame him’, ‘Please don’t do this’ – These West Brom fans react to significant player update

Published

7 mins ago

on

West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone has put contract talks with the club on hold, with serious doubts over his long-term future.

The England international was a standout performer for Albion in the Premier League last season and it was expected that he would secure a move away in the summer as he entered the final year of his deal.

That didn’t happen though, with the Baggies then hoping Johnstone would agree an extension at The Hawthorns.

However, reports have now claimed that the stopper is not going to discuss a new deal, with his only focus on helping the side win promotion.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10

The club were founded in 1878. True or false?

Whilst this doesn’t mean the 28-year-old will leave on a free transfer when his contract expires, it’s clearly not good news for Albion who would want to protect their asset as well as keeping the reliable number one at the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Don’t blame him’, ‘Please don’t do this’ – These West Brom fans react to significant player update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: