‘Don’t believe that’ – These Watford fans are sceptical after player absence

Watford are looking to bounce back into the Premier League as quickly as possible after relegation last season and have started this campaign fairly well.

Four points from their opening two games against Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday is decent enough and now they’ll be looking to build their points tally as quickly as possible.

They’ve done it recently without Luis Suarez, too, with manager Vladimir Ivic revealing that he has been missing thanks to covid-related issues.

As quoted by reporter and presenter Adam Leventhal for the Athletic, Ivic revealed:

Suarez hasn’t exactly been seen much by Hornets fans in recent times and some are a bit sceptical over this latest absence too.

Let’s take a look at what has been said on Twitter in relation to him being missing:

Suarez is a player that has talent but Watford fans aren’t getting to see it at the moment and the hope will be he does actually return soon.


