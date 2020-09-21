‘Don’t believe that’ – These Watford fans are sceptical after player absence

Watford are looking to bounce back into the Premier League as quickly as possible after relegation last season and have started this campaign fairly well.

Four points from their opening two games against Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday is decent enough and now they’ll be looking to build their points tally as quickly as possible.

They’ve done it recently without Luis Suarez, too, with manager Vladimir Ivic revealing that he has been missing thanks to covid-related issues.

As quoted by reporter and presenter Adam Leventhal for the Athletic, Ivic revealed:

#WatfordFC update Ivic confirms reason for Luis Suarez recent absence: “He had covid, he stayed out. Now his situation is that he is coming back after a break of 10 days and he needs to recover to see if he is ready, until now he is not ready to play.”@TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) September 21, 2020

Suarez hasn’t exactly been seen much by Hornets fans in recent times and some are a bit sceptical over this latest absence too.

Let’s take a look at what has been said on Twitter in relation to him being missing:

And this is why the club do not communicate every 5 minutes. Damned if they do damned if they don't. — Jim Hynes (@LordProtector) September 21, 2020

I dont believe that for one Second .I'm very sceptical of everything these days . — Adrian Rolfe (@Norwayhornet) September 21, 2020

Lots of our players seem to have Covid or some related illness. We are not fools. Club needs to be honest — PatrickjBeirne (@beirne_patrick) September 21, 2020

@AdamLeventhal can you confirm that Suarez is actually a real person? Thanks — Joe (@joe_copson) September 21, 2020

I imagine he'll be'ready to play just as soon as Marseilles bid enough…. — daniel lawrence (@Thirdand4ever) September 21, 2020

Ah the old COVID excuse. Nice one. No one can argue with that in the current climate. — Andy Clarke (@Corky_MKHornet) September 21, 2020

weird, I don't remember us being named as a covid club recently… — The Devil has many bollocks, my friend (@LeonardEctric1) September 21, 2020

Suspiciously, all the absentees appear to be players that are attracting interest from other clubs. — David (@Donniebruceco) September 21, 2020

Suarez is a player that has talent but Watford fans aren’t getting to see it at the moment and the hope will be he does actually return soon.