Don’t be surprised if West Brom reignite interest in Tottenham player ahead of the summer window: Opinion

Naturally, clubs up and down the country will already be planning ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Of course, there are several teams out there who are gunning for promotion or looking to avoid relegation, which will of course impact transfer plans, but ultimately, player recruitment is an all-year-round job and conversations are likely to already be taking place.

West Brom are one of those sides who will have promotion as an objective for what remains of this campaign and Carlos Corberan will be striving to secure a spot in next season’s Premier League.

Regardless of whether or not promotion is achieved, one player they may continue to scout going into the summer is Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harvey White.

The talented midfield operator is currently on loan at League One club Derby County, starting his first league game for the Rams yesterday afternoon during a 2-0 victory over Charlton Athletic.

White is set to see his contract at the Premier League club expire in the summer, should there be no 12-month clause inserted, having penned down a three-year deal back in 2020 and that could allow a club like West Brom to pounce and secure his permanent services.

As per a report from Football Insider late last month, West Brom were one of the clubs who were interested in making a move for White before he arrived at Derby.

It would be no surprise if the Baggies keep a close eye on him as he plays out the rest of his loan stint at Derby this season, with the 21-year-old coming with an incredibly high ceiling.

Technically fantastic, a good reader of the game and someone who can make vital contributions in the final third, White is a player who is progressing at an exciting rate and could represent good business at The Hawthorns when the summer transfer window opens its doors.

He also offers midfield versatility and whilst playing a lot of his minutes at youth team level in a deeper midfield role, he has also delivered a high standard of performance when deployed slightly more advanced.

It is likely that lots of interest will surface for White over the next few months, especially if he can enjoy a productive loan stint at Pride Park and emerge as a regular in Paul Warne’s starting XI.

If promotion is not achieved this season, then White is someone who could perhaps immediately battle for first-team football at The Hawthorns next season.