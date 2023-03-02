Don’t be surprised if West Brom individual emerges on the radars of Premier League clubs: Opinion

Continuing to knock on the door of the Championship play-off positions, West Brom sit four points from Luton Town currently in sixth.

The Baggies have certainly improved under Carlos Corberan’s stewardship and will remain confident that they will stay in the hunt for a top-six spot as the season reaches the business end.

With promotion back to the Premier League remaining an option, it will influence how they plan for the summer transfer window, whilst it will also have an impact on clubs looking at West Brom’s talent.

One player who could and probably would attract interest from the higher division if promotion is not achieved is Daryl Dike, with the 22-year-old showing strong recent form after returning to full fitness.

The American forward has had to contend with several injury issues since arriving at The Hawthorns in early 2022, however, now that he is back and available, he is causing chaos for opposing defences.

His performances of late have helped him emerge back into the picture from an international standpoint, with a report from The Athletic suggesting that Dike is “firmly in contention for a recall” ahead of CONCACAF Nations League fixtures at the end of this month.

Attracting interest from England’s top-flight before his move to The Hawthorns was sanctioned, it would be no real shock if Premier League clubs were monitoring him ahead of the summer.

Scoring five goals in 15 appearances in the Championship thus far, with eight of those games he has featured in coming as starts, he is starting to show how dangerous he can be.

Corberan has managed him well, to ensure that he has been able to play an extended run of games and he could reach even higher heights during the final quarter of the season.

Not only does Dike thrive as a goalscorer, his ability to hold up and link the play, operate on the shoulder of the last defender and his general athleticism, make him someone to really fear at Championship level.

Considering the ability he is showing, his age and the scope for potential development, West Brom should be braced for potential interest in the American forward when the summer comes around.

The likes of Chuba Akpom, Iliman Ndiaye and Viktor Gyokeres are all Championship attackers who are wanted by Premier League clubs, so you would think that it will not be too long until sights are set on the West Brom forward.