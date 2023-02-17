Don’t be surprised if Viktor Gyokeres makes transfer U-turn amid previous Leeds/Everton links: Opinion

Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres is undoubtedly one of the best forwards in the Championship.

Indeed, since turning his loan deal at the CBS Arena into a permanent switch, the Swedish forward has gone on to show that Brighton and Hove Albion made a huge mistake in letting him go.

In his first full season at the club in 2021/22, for example, Gyokeres netted 17 goals in 45 league appearances, as well as registering five assists.

It seems, though, this year, he has taken things to another level, firing in 13 goals and four assists already, and in fine form having played just 31 league matches.

Naturally, his form for the Sky Blues has caught the attention of several suitors, with many clubs linked in the past, and Everton and Leeds, among others, linked in January.

It appears, though, given the player’s latest comments, that he had no interest in a move away this winter.

“Yeah but I was just focused on being here and didn’t have any thoughts on other things.” the 24-year-old told BBC CWR, via BBC Sport when asked if he was aware of any January speculation surrounding his future.

“I was just thinking about the games we had during January, focusing on Coventry, and that’s what I did.”

Furthermore, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins also backed this up with his comments to the same radio station.

“He doesn’t care [about speculation]. He’s very single-minded. Everybody loves him – he knows that,” Robins told BBC CWR, via BBC Sport.

“Everybody’s been in awe of him and he’s earned that with his performances and his goals and his power.

“He’s incredible and can improve further.”

Now, as admirable as Gyokeres’ stance was in blocking out any January transfer interest, for a number of reasons, come the summer, it would not be a great surprise to see him perform a U-turn on that stance.

First and foremost, he is clearly a player that deserves a crack at testing himself at a higher level than the Championship and it is unlikely he is going to be able to do that with the Sky Blues in the immediate future.

Despite the club being in a relatively healthy place both on the pitch and off it, it is still looking unlikely that Mark Robins’ side will reach the Championship’s top six and the play-offs this season.

If that is the case, it will have been two consecutive seasons that the Sky Blues have challenged for but have been unable to consistently produce enough to reach the end-of-season tournament, which doesn’t bode well for Gyokeres’ top flight chances playing with the club.

Furthermore, naturally, Coventry do not have endless funds and must look to move on their star assets when they get a fee they believe matches their valuation.

It remains to be seen what the club value Gyokeres at, but, if he keeps firing in the goals, summer transfer bids are going to arrive, and they are surely going to be tempted to cash in.

Having had another crack at promotion with the Sky Blues this season, which looks as though it is going to fall short, it feels to me as though the time is right for both parties here to part ways.

That way, Coventry could cash in on their key asset, whilst Gyokeres himself gets to go and test his ability in the Premier League or another top division in Europe.

Indeed, for the above reasons, don’t be surprised to see Gyokeres and/or the Sky Blues perform a U-turn on the stance towards an exit that they took in January.