Sunderland may be looking to bolster their goalkeeping department this summer, with Anthony Patterson's situation an uncertain one as the next transfer window nears.

The 22-year-old, who has continued to be a regular starter at The Stadium of Light this season, is being monitored by Premier League clubs Leicester City and Wolves, as detailed in a report from The Sun in early February, whilst an update from Alan Nixon has suggested that the Foxes are pushing on in their pursuit.

Patterson has a contract with the Wearside club that will not expire until the summer of 2026 but a Football League World exclusive from earlier in the month revealed that Sunderland would be open to sanctioning his departure if an appropriate fee is put forward.

It is unknown at this stage what kind of figure would tempt the Black Cats into selling, but ultimately, they will be seeking a number that will help them reinvest and address multiple areas of the pitch, ahead of what will be a push for promotion next season you would think.

Likely to be compiling a list of goalkeeping targets for if Patterson is to seal a move away from The Stadium of Light this summer, one name that could, and probably should feature high up on that list is Ipswich Town shot-stopper Christian Walton.

The 27-year-old is of higher-level ability and has been a source of consistency for the Tractor Boys this season, keeping 17 clean sheets in 38 league games thus far, which includes six clean sheets in his last six games.

Sunderland have a clear identity and playing style which focuses upon playing through the thirds with bravery and confidence, with the Ipswich man proving to be a composed figure when in possession and would meet the demands that Sunderland lay out.

Still relatively young for a goalkeeper, Walton has the ability to make an impact next season for the Black Cats, whilst he could grow with the ambitions of the club.

A complication in all of this would be if Ipswich go on to win promotion to the Championship themselves, as they will be eager to keep hold of a player that would have been vital in their promotion campaign.

However, the Black Cats would have the spending power to perhaps tempt the Tractor Boys into selling if Patterson departs, regardless of what division they are playing their football in next season.