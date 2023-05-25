Luton Town have gained a reputation of being rather savvy and intelligent when it comes to play recruitment, with the Hatters not allowing an inferior budget stop them from competing.

The club's ability to pick up individuals for relatively small fees and develop them into top Championship players has paved the way for the Bedfordshire outfit to reach the Championship play-off final.

In touching distance of the Premier League, Coventry City stand in Luton's way, with the Sky Blues also enjoying a fantastic campaign to propel themselves into one of the most important games in the football calendar.

Who is this Flying Scotsman that Luton Town should strengthen their interest in?

Luton have shopped and found success in the Scottish Premiership in recent years, with Allan Campbell arriving from Motherwell in the summer of 2021 and has a lot of admirers at Kenilworth Road.

Continuing their scouting mission at Fir Park, defender Max Johnston emerged on the club's radar ahead of last summer, as detailed in a report from the Daily Record.

Since then, Burnley, as well as clubs from France, Germany and Italy, have shown an interest in the exciting full-back, who has been an ever-present in Scotland's top-tier since the turn of the year.

Spending the first half of the campaign on loan in the Scottish Championship at Cove Rangers, the 19-year-old has returned to Fir Park and has emerged as a source of excitement and consistency, managing two goals and three assists in 14 league appearances.

Why should Luton Town strengthen their interest in Max Johnston?

Johnston is evidently a huge talent, with the impact he has made since returning from his loan spell and the sheer numbers of clubs involved in his pursuit further backing this notion up.

A right-wing-back who provides solidarity, energy and attacking endeavour, Luton would certainly benefit from his arrival, although they would probably have to be in the Premier League to be in with a chance for him.

Johnston typically has a high starting position and he is a real athlete, which could be very useful for Rob Edwards who has gained a reputation for getting the very most out of his wing-backs.

The Hatters have been monitoring the defender for a long time and you would imagine they would have a detailed plan for if he signed for the Hatters.

Campbell's development at Kenilworth Road may draw Johnston to Luton and vice versa, given how quickly the Scottish midfielder adapted to the English game.

The Bedfordshire club will have to beat serious competition to secure his signature, however, if promotion is secured on Saturday, then they will position themselves much better.