Don’t be surprised if Luton Town revisit Nottingham Forest deal in the summer: Opinion

Luton Town have made a habit of defying expectations and will be striving to secure a Championship play-off spot during what remains of this campaign.

Currently sitting fifth and bridging a three-point advantage over Millwall in seventh, it is set to be a tight and competitive end to this second-tier season, with the dream of reaching the Premier League very much alive.

Possessing a small budget compared to the majority of their play-off chasing rivals, getting recruitment spot on has been integral in the Hatters’ continued rise.

One player they looked to bring in at the end of the January transfer window was Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cook, with reports on Deadline Day claiming that the Hatters were in pole position.

However, as the day developed, it grew clear that Cook would remain with the Premier League club, although the experienced defender is not in Forest’s 25-man squad for the rest of this top-flight term.

Starting the season as a fairly regular starter for the newly-promoted side, Cook featured 12 times in the league but has seen game time decrease as the campaign has progressed.

Think you’re a hardcore Luton Town fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded in 1875! True False

When looking at Luton’s defensive options on paper, it does not seem that there has been a big need to add to their backline options, however, the sheer number of injuries they have picked up has created this need.

Unable to bolster their defence during the January transfer window, it is likely that this will be a top priority in the summer, regardless of what division they are in.

Steve Cook is a player that could fit the bill in the summer too, with the 31-year-old being someone who could either help the Hatters push for promotion during the 2023/24 campaign or help Luton survive in the top flight.

Possessing excellent positional awareness, very good leadership qualities, tactical intelligence and lots of physicality, Cook is rather unfortunate that he is not involved in Forest’s run-in.

He is not someone that would come in just to bolster defensive numbers too, he is someone that will help drive performance levels.

Permanently signing Cook could be somewhat of an issue from a financial perspective, if the Hatters remain in the Championship, but with Ethan Horvath enjoying a productive loan spell at Kenilworth Road, you would think that the hierarchies of both clubs have a relatively strong relationship.

Cook would be a strong addition at Kenilworth Road this summer and is a player that will likely remain on Edwards’ list.