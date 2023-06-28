Lots of eyes are on Leicester City and their movements at the moment, with there set to be a lot of change within the playing squad over the next few weeks.

The Foxes are currently preparing for a return to Championship football, and subsequently, it is expected that a lot of integral first-teamers will head for pastures new, and the outgoing transfer rumours certainly reflect that idea at the moment.

Enzo Maresca has taken charge at the King Power Stadium and will be tasked with paving an immediate route for Leicester to get back to the top-flight as quickly as possible, as it remains to be seen exaclty how much business will be conducted.

Why should QPR fans keep a watchful eye if Tottenham complete a move for Leicester City talisman James Maddison?

According to Sky Sports News, Leicester and Spurs have agreed upon a £40 million deal that will see James Maddision arrive in North London and a report from The Sun has revealed that a medical has been booked.

There has always been the expectation that the creative talent would depart this summer, meaning that Leicester would have had a lot of time thus far to assess potential replacements and think about life after Maddison.

One player that has already emerged on the radar of the Midlands club is QPR's Ilias Chair, with Football Insider reporting that the Moroccan international fits the profile of a Maddison replacement.

With Maddison set to move on imminently, the West London club need to be prepared for Leicester stepping up their interest in the exciting creative threat.

Why does QPR attacker Ilias Chair fit the bill as a James Maddison replacement at Leicester City?

Technically speaking, it is hard to think of many players in recent Championship history who possess as good ball manipulation as Chair, with his dribbling ability certainly being of Premier League level.

Not only does he thrive in his attacking 1v1 duels, he is also intelligent in the final third and can carve out chances for fun, all whilst being an extremely versatile option for the R's over the years.

He is a player that particularly shines within a side who are performing well and you would expect Leicester to be in and around the promotion picture next season.

Chair's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025 and that may mean that the West London club could listen to offers.

In losing Maddison, the Foxes will be losing an abundance of creativity, and whilst the void left will be near impossible to replace, Chair offers an exciting and relentless attacking service that could ensure that the departure of the 26-year-old is not as sorely missed as it could be.

After many years at Loftus Road, this may be a perfect next opportunity for the Moroccan international.