Leicester City are preparing for a return to the Championship after what has been a rather impressive stint in the Premier League over the years.

With the 2022/23 campaign emerging as a struggling one for the Foxes, a fresh challenge awaits the 2015/16 Premier League winners, who have a managerial situation to sort out before a ball is kicked next season.

Of course, the next appointment will play a vital role in how recruitment goes during the upcoming summer transfer window, however, you would expect that the club's recruitment and scouting departments will have identified targets who will be of interest to any manager who walks through the door.

Should Leicester target Joel Piroe?

Joel Piroe is one name that could be on a list that the Foxes are considering as they plan for what they will be hoping is a promotion-chasing campaign.

As per a report from Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Leicester held an interest in the impressive young forward ahead of the opening of the last summer window, however, no further interest was generated, and he stayed put at Swansea.

Now, after scoring 40 goals in his last two seasons at Championship level, the Dutch striker is attracting interest from two unnamed Premier League clubs, as detailed in an update from the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (06/06; 11:05).

It is also understood that the Swans would be prepared to sell the 23-year-old if a suitable offer was to come in when the upcoming window officially opens for business.

Would Joel Piroe be a good addition at Leicester?

Regardless of how their striker situation plays out this summer, the Foxes should at least consider Piroe as an option when the transfer window opens in just over three weeks.

The Leicester City futures of the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho are unknown at this point, with it being likely that the Foxes will need to bolster their attacking options to best give the Championship a go.

Piroe is a player that had adapted fantastically well to the rigours of England's second-tier, and whilst Swansea may demand a sizeable figure, he is still just 23 and there is certainly potential resale value.

A natural scorer of goals, brilliant in his combination play and technically gifted too, he could be the kind of player that ensures that the Foxes will be fighting at the right end of the second-tier table during the 2023/24 campaign.