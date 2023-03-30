Luton Town have several players out on loan elsewhere in the EFL at the moment and it will be interesting to see what the immediate future looks like for those individuals.

The likes of Carlos Mendes Gomes, Harry Isted, Matt Macey and Glen Rea find themselves in League One at present, whilst the likes of Josh Neufville, John McAtee, and Dion Pereira are plying their trade in League Two.

Some of these players are in the infancy of their playing careers, whilst some others are firmly in the midway stages, with it being up to Rob Edwards and co. to decide what will be next.

One player whose future at Kenilworth Road is an interesting one is Glen Rea, who after recovering from nearly a year out of action, has begun a loan spell with Cheltenham Town positively.

Given the fact that Rea has not been fit and available for selection under Rob Edwards, it will be no surprise if he is assessed during the summer, however, a permanent departure could come to fruition, especially if promotion to the Premier League is secured.

The combative holding midfielder has certainly displayed impressive glimpses since Luton's return to the Championship and it is believed that he will still have a year left on his deal at Kenilworth Road when this summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

A player who has the ability to still attract interest from the second-tier, his year out because of injury may act as a stumbling block for Championship teams to begin a Rea pursuit, if the Hatters are prepared to sanction his departure.

Putting in some solid displays since arriving at Cheltenham, the 28-year-old could quite possibly be on Wade Elliott's shopping list, although lots of third-tier clubs could cast their eyes over the experienced midfielder.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion academy graduate has appeared seven times for the Robins, which includes three starts, with the 28-year-old impressing yesterday evening as Cheltenham held automatic promotion-hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday to a 2-2 draw.

There are lots of potential scenarios that could play out when considering Rea's situation at Luton and the future beyond this season and it will be an interesting watch to see what happens next.

Whilst Cheltenham's interest is inevitable if he can continue to deliver strong performances, he could play his way onto the radars of clubs in the higher tier and into Edwards' thinking at Kenilworth Road.