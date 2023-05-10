Ipswich Town are preparing for life back in the Championship, following what has been a fantastic race for automatic promotion in League One.

As happy as the Tractor Boys are with securing a route back to the second-tier, they will be striving to not just participate in next season's Championship, but they'll be ambitious about what the 2023/24 campaign may hold.

Possessing a squad that is already built for the higher division, it will be interesting to see how extensively they recruit during this upcoming summer transfer window.

Who should Ipswich Town make another move for when the summer transfer window opens?

As per an exclusive Football League World report that surfaced just before the opening of the January transfer window, the Tractor Boys lodged a bid for Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor, and they would be wise to make another move for the 24-year-old if Posh remain a League One outfit.

The talented midfielder was also on Ipswich's shopping list last summer, however, Peterborough's multi-million valuation, which was put in place to fend off any interest at the time, meant that the Tractor Boys' search moved on.

Of course, promotion to the Championship has been achieved by the Tractor Boys now, and that could widen their scope when it comes to strengthening their squad, however, Taylor should remain a target given the amount of quality he possesses and the potential he would arrive with.

Why should Ipswich Town place Jack Taylor on their wishlist once again?

Not only has Taylor displayed Championship quality throughout the latest League One campaign, there is certainly scope to get even more out of the 24-year-old who Peterborough picked up from England's fifth-tier.

Technically-gifted and extremely comfortable on the ball, he also possesses the grit and desire that is needed to thrive out of possession in the Championship.

Taylor has also shown good levels of versatility this season, proving to be a competent holding midfielder, whilst he has also influenced games in the final third when operating more advanced as a number 10.

The fact that he is versatile and suits several different systems and formations could be seen as a real positive as Ipswich head for the Championship where they may need to vary their play somewhat.

The midfielder is deserving of Championship football once more and is Peterborough fail in the play-offs, Ipswich would be a fantastic destination for him to continue his exciting development.