It is set to be an important summer at QPR as they look to eliminate last season's fall from grace from their minds and restore a feel good factor around Loftus Road.

The Rs have a lot of players on their books who are set to see their current deals expire in a month or so, with a recent report from West London Sport suggesting that Luke Amos and Leon Balogun are two names who are expected to depart.

The report also indicates that Stefan Johanson's future in West London is in doubt, as stylistically speaking, he is someone who might not fit the criteria as Ainsworth looks to push his QPR side in a different direction.

Who should Gareth Ainsworth and QPR target when the summer transfer window opens its doors?

Ainsworth will be eager to stamp his authority on his current group at QPR and that is exactly what he will start doing once the summer transfer window gets underway.

One player that might immediately become of interest to Ainsworth is Josh Scowen, who enjoyed excellent progression whilst working under the QPR boss whilst at Wycombe Wanderers.

The combative midfielder has emerged as a source of consistency since embarking on a return to Wycombe in 2021, with Ainsworth seemingly getting the very most out of the holding midfielder.

Why would Josh Scowen fit the bill at QPR?

Of course, Scowen spent a few seasons at Loftus Road earlier in his career and was a player that divided opinion, however, operating in a side where midfielders need a sizeable engine and desire out of possession, he would certainly fit the bill.

The 30-year-old's tenacity and grit makes him one of the League One's best midfielders out of possession, whilst he reads the game very well and is always on the ball to snuff out danger and to keep opposition at bay.

On the ball, Scowen has a good technical ability and has a clear desire to keep the ball ticking with short, accurate passes, and you will always see the midfielder wanting the ball and dragging the opposition across the field.

Given that it is expected that QPR will wave goodbye to at least a couple of midfielders, adding to their midfield will seemingly be high up on Ainsworth's priority list.

The 50-year-old is a manager that will not solely recruit on ability, with the character of an individual a major aspect on how they do business, and you get the feeling that Scowen is the type of player who could help advance an Ainsworth-led QPR.

Scowen would not be the most exciting addition in the world, however, he is a player that would help Ainsworth's plans into reality.