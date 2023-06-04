Sunderland enjoyed a fantastic Championship return, managing to secure a play-off spot in a campaign where they had to contend with injury issue after injury issue.

The Black Cats will be striving to strengthen during this upcoming summer transfer window as the level of ambition and expectation will have crept up around Wearside you would imagine.

Keeping the squad together is also a big task for Mowbray and the Sunderland hierarchy this summer, following what has been a season where individuals have really impressed and displayed higher-level ability.

The likes of Ross Stewart, when fit, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke, Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson, amongst others, have all caught the eye and have been integral to the way that the Black Cats play.

Which Sunderland player may Crystal Palace return to the bidding table for this summer?

As per an update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace are one of three Premier League clubs who have submitted a bid for former Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke.

The talented wide man has also been the subject of bids from Brentford and top-flight returnees Burnley, however, there is no indication to the size of these proposals and the stance Sunderland are taking.

Prior to Romano's tweet, it was claimed by the Sunderland branch of SI.com that a £9 million bid had been received from a Premier League club and that it had been turned down.

Why Sunderland should expect further communication from Crystal Palace if initial bid is turned down?

Clarke is a fantastic talent, who after a couple of difficult loan spells, has really found a home at the Stadium of Light and has certainly been able to repay the Wearside club with consistently dazzling displays from the left flank.

A direct runner with the ball, with fantastically quick feet and excellent ball control, his ability to beat a man and produce in the final third makes him someone who deserves the Premier League attention he is receiving.

For Crystal Palace, who could see star winger Wilfried Zaha depart during the upcoming summer transfer, they will be eager to find the 30-year-old's successor.

Still just 22 years of age, there is plenty of scope for Clarke to continue on this upward trajectory and emerge as a real threat in England's top-flight, whilst his ball-carrying abilities and skillful nature would make him a good fit at Selhurst Park.

Palace should be prepared to invest an eight-figure fee in the young winger this summer and Sunderland should expect further communication from the Premier League club.