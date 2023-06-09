Coventry City missed out on promotion to the Premier League by the finest of margins and will subsequently be eager to go one better when the new Championship campaign comes around.

The Sky Blues lost 6-5 on penalties against Luton Town after a 1-1 draw was played out in 120 minutes of action at Wembley, in what was a fiercely-contested Championship play-off final.

Now, attention will be turned to the summer transfer window and being fine recruiters in recent seasons, it is exciting to see how this summer plays out from a Sky Blue perspective.

Should Coventry City look to sign McNally again this summer?

Coventry made good use of the loan market last season, and it will be interesting to see if a similar approach is taken with the 2023/24 campaign in mind.

The likes of Callum Doyle, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Luke McNally impressed at the CBS Arena, with the environment that Mark Robins has created at Coventry being fantastic for young players in the early stages of their development.

With Burnley securing promotion to the Premier League, and subsequently being set to be rather ambitious in the upcoming window, McNally is a player that might be shipped out on loan once again.

There could be a queue of clubs interested in the 23-year-old, because of how successful his loan stint was in the Midlands, but you would think that the Sky Blues would be positioned well if the Clarets do decide that a temporary spell is needed once more.

Why should Coventry City target a deal?

It is expected that one of, if not both of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer will head on for pastures new this summer, and whilst could generate sizeable enough fees, you would think that Robins would like an element of continuity going into the next campaign.

A player who had very limited Championship experience upon arrival, the former Oxford United defender was an instant hit with the Sky Blues, proving to be a source of consistency and dependability.

Dominant in his defensive duels, a good reader of the game and ball-playing capabilities too, it would be no surprise at all if McNally is on Robins' list of targets once again.

Coventry could also look into the possibility of signing McNally on a permanent deal when the summer transfer window opens, which on the face of it, would appear to be a move that benefits the Sky Blues and the 23-year-old himself.