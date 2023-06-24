Burnley are gearing up for an immediate return to the Premier League, but whilst it is a higher level of football for them this time around, they will still keep an eye to the Championship market you would imagine.

The Clarets opted to use the Football League effectively last summer, welcoming the likes of Scott Twine, Luke McNally and Michael Obafemi to Lancashire, and it would be no real surprise if the market is explored once more.

Of course, their return to the Premier League will open up different markets to the club's scouting and recruitment department, however, their is a player in the Championship who Burnley officials may have kept a close eye on during the 2022/23 season, following reports of an initial interest this time last year.

Which West Brom player could be of interest at Burnley this summer?

West Brom have several individuals who are arguably of Premier League quality, and subsequently, they will be braced for a lot of interest over the next couple of months.

One player who could particularly generate a fair bit of top-flight interest is centre-back Dara O'Shea, who once again proved to be a rather important figure for the Baggies last time out, playing every single minute of the league campaign until an injury kept him out from April until the end of the season.

As per a report from the Daily Mail last summer, Burnley were plotting to test West Brom's resolve for the Irish defender.

The Clarets sold Nathan Collins early on in the last summer window and were keen to make a move for the 24-year-old.

Would West Brom be willing to sell Dara O'Shea this summer if Burnley registered an interest?

O'Shea is a top performer for the Baggies and is also one of the club's most saleable assets as it remains to be seen what kind of transfer window it will be for the Midlands club.

According to the Sunday People (11/06, pg 61), West Brom are prepared to listen to offers for the centre-back as the Baggies find themselves in a rather difficult position financially speaking.

The report claims that creative talent Grady Diangana is in a similar position as the Baggies look to raise cash, although it remains to be seen what kind of fees they will be open to.

Given the apparent situation West Brom are in, you cannot imagine that they will be demanding too high of a fee and with O'Shea certainly of Premier League quality, it could prove to be a very good move for all.